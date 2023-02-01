New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eGRC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798447/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global eGRC Market to Reach $72.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eGRC estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$44.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The eGRC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Dell EMC
- FIS
- IBM Corporation
- MetricStream Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Thomson Reuters
- Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798447/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
eGRC: An Introductory Prelude
eGRC Deployments Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Emphasis on
Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
Critical Importance of Enterprise Risk Management Creates
Conducive Environment
Necessity of Effective Compliance Management: A Key Driver
Stress on Corporate Governance Builds Momentum
Stable Upward Momentum in Enterprise IT Spending Bodes Well
IRM: The Next Evolutionary Phase of GRC
eGRC - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud-based eGRC Takes Center Stage
Demand for On-Premise Software Remains Northbound
eGRC Makes Robust Inroads into BFSI Sector
eGRC Emerges as Business Imperative for Healthcare Enterprises
Government Agencies Rely on eGRC to Strengthen Transparency and
Accountability
EGRC Deployments Gain Traction in the Retail Industry
Mining Firms Emphasize eGRC to Streamline and Automate GRC
Processes
eGRC Makes Strong Gains in the Telecom Sector
Growing Deployments in Airlines, Automotive, Manufacturing and
Utilities Sectors
Airlines
Automotive
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Widening Use Case in Information Export Control Applications
Effective Integration with Enterprise Load: Vital for
Generating Meaningful & Actionable Insights
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
eGRC: Introduction, Focus Areas and Importance
IRM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Finance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Finance by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Legal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Legal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Operations by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World eGRC Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Information Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Information Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Component - Services and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance, Information
Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Component - Services and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Component - Services and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: China 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: China 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 66: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030 1
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: France 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 84: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Component - Services and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Italy 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Italy 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Component - Services and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 103: UK 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: UK 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by Business Function - Finance, Information Technology,
Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business Function -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance, Information
Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for eGRC
by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for eGRC by Component - Services and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services
and Software for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information
Technology, Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Business Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Finance, Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail &
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
eGRC Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services
and Software for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information
Technology, Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by Business
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Finance,
Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Component - Services and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services
and Software for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by Business Function - Finance, Information
Technology, Operations and Legal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 131: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by
Business Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Finance, Information Technology, Operations and Legal for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 132: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eGRC by End-Use - BFSI, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for eGRC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Energy &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail & Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798447/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global eGRC Market to Reach $72.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eGRC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798447/?utm_source=GNW