Doggyland: Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, Starring and Co-Created by Snoop Dogg Lands on Kidoodle.TV®

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming™ service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), announces today the recent launchof the animated series Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, co-created by rapper/entrepreneur Snoop Dogg with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children's franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer/songwriter October London.

Doggyland is one of the most recent series to join Kidoodle.TV's stable of over 40,000 episodes. The series brings together award-winning singers, rappers and producers to create original songs and lyrics that focus on positive social and emotional development in a show designed for children from preschool to age eight. Covering a wide range of topics, including letters, numbers, colors, animals, and good habits, Doggyland has a core message of acceptance, diversity and inclusion.

With Kidoodle.TV's commitment to providing a Safe Streaming™ environment for children around the world, the addition of Doggyland makes for a valuable fit to the carefully curated content on the free TV service which includes other popular kids shows, Paw Patrol: Pup Tales, Baby Shark, and Little Angel.

Snoop Dogg voices the character of Bow Wizzle, a canine character he describes as the big brother and mentor to a group of young pups.

"When Bow Wizzle takes the lead and starts it off, the pups love to follow his lead. With his rapping, he makes learning fun, he makes it cool, and he makes it easy to learn," Snoop said.

Co-creator Claude Brooks praised the creative team for its understanding of what kids want and need in their entertainment.

"I am proud to say that Snoop and I have put together an amazing team to make videos that empower and encourage children," Brooks said.

In addition, Brooks' new live-action program Hip Hop Harry has also landed on Kidoodle.TV. The educational program made its debut in 2006 and features a curriculum by Dr. Gordon Berry, which includes experiences and activities related to social and emotional skills, cognitive/educational skills, physical/health skills, and artistic/creative skills.

"The relationship with Claude is a great example of the kind of aligned partnerships we seek with creative collaborators," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at APMC. "Both Doggyland and Hip Hop Harry are tremendous examples of the innovative and relevant content that we here at Kidoodle.TV identify as important and bring to children and their parents globally."

The Kidoodle.TV app can be downloaded for free on your iPhone or Android device, or through various CTVs and streaming devices. For more information visit www.kidoodle.tv

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange™. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming™ service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show* vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul and Entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands and food/beverage industries.

About Claude Brooks

Claude Brooks is the CEO of C To The B Productions. Claude Brooks started his career as an actor with notable success. He starred in a few series and has over 300 episodes as an actor under his belt. After creating, starring and producing "Claude's Crib" for Paramount, Paramount Network Television gave him a production deal, which thrived for eight years. In the children's arena, Claude Brooks created and produced The Discovery Kids' Emmy Nominated children's show, "Hip Hop Harry", for which new content is currently being produced for over 15 digital platforms, and has spawned a live touring show and successful merchandising program.

About October London

October London is a multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer and actor born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. In 2016, October London was introduced to Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, and they creatively hit it off. That monumental moment would lead to a two-year U.S./Canada tour with Snoop and a two-part debut album Titled "Colorblind: Hate and Happiness."

