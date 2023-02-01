Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancer, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.



Presentation Details:

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York City

Event: SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Webcasts will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. Utilizing its Integrated Discovery Engine, the Company is developing a focused pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, which include azenosertib (ZN-c3), a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Investor Contacts:

Adam D. Levy, PhD, MBA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

alevy@zentalis.com

Alexandra Roy

Solebury Strategic Communications

aroy@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Strategic Communications

jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com