Food Service Equipment Market Size Worth USD 46.38 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.1% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food service equipment market size is expected to reach USD 46.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Food Service Equipment Market, 2020-2027”. The market size was valued at USD 33.85 billion in 2019.

Key Industry Development:



July 2020: Ali Group launched an innovative fryer under its brand Silko that manages the cooking temperature efficiently and simply, using HACCP alarms. These alarms help set proper cleaning cycles, preheats, maintain oil temperature, and several automatic cooking programs.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-service-equipment-market-102006

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 4.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 46.38 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 33.85 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Equipment, By Sales Channel, By End-user and By Region Growth Drivers Integration of Automated Technologies to Boost Market Growth High Cost of Advanced Machinery to Impede Market Growth

































COVID-19 Impact

The dampened hospitality industry around the world has led to the reduced demand for foodservice equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitality and tourism industry encompasses millions of jobs and contributes roughly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), globally. However, the food service equipment market growth is also attributable to the rapidly increasing number of food service establishments, especially in European and Asian countries. It has become quite imperative for restaurants, hotels, and catering establishments to install food service equipment as they require technologically advanced and energy-efficient service equipment to perform uninterrupted operations in the kitchen. This factor is expected to boost the food service equipment market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the improved lifestyle of people owing to the rising disposable income will contribute positively to the food service equipment market share.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-service-equipment-market-102006





Drivers and Restraints:

Incorporation of Automated Technologies in Food Service Machines to Boost Market Revenue

The leading key players are focusing on the development of cost-effective equipment, which will improve the food quality and subsequently aid the food service equipment market revenue. The growing obligatory policies to monitor and cater to qualitative services of any equipment will augur healthy for the food service equipment market trends. Furthermore, the advent of IoT Big Data and Industry 4.0 has led to the modernization of smart industries to manufacture technology-based equipment, hence fostering the growth of the market. The integration of these technologies improves food safety and helps track the overall operation of the food service machines, thus creating sales opportunities for the market. Additionally, the increasing demand from quick-service restaurants (QSR) for food service equipment to enhance the food delivery services will spur new business opportunities for the market. For instance, franchises such as McDonald's, Dominos, KFC, Subway require machines for quick takeaway food services.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Welbilt

The Middleby Corporation

Ali Group S.r.l.

Standex International Corporation

Hoshizaki America, Inc.

FUJIMAK CORPORATION

ITW FOOD EQUIPMENT GROUP

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing

The Vollrath Company, LLC

Haier Inc.

Smeg S.p.A.

What does the report include?



The report incorporates several factors that have impacted the energy-efficient equipment market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth. The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the food service equipment market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years. Nonetheless, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.





Quick Buy - Food Service Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102006





Market Segments :

Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into cooking & preparation equipment, refrigeration equipment, warewashing equipment, storage & handling equipment, and others (serving equipment, etc.). Based on the sales channel, the market is classified into online and offline. On the basis of end-user, the food service equipment market is divided into full service restaurants (FSR), quick service restaurants (QSR), Hotels & pub bar clubs, and Others (general & retail stores, etc.) Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Insights :

Increasing Focus of Restaurants towards Improved Customer services to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North size stood at USD 9.05 billion and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years due to the region's increasing number of joints. The growing investment by restaurants to enhance their customer services will foster healthy growth of the market in North America. As per the data shared by the National Restaurant Association of the U.S., in 2019, the country had over one million restaurants. Asia Pacific was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the region's prospering food industry. As per the survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the country’s food service industry is expected to reach around USD 843 billion by the end of 2023. Additionally, the rising demand for frozen food products in China and Japan is expected to boost the market revenue in Asia Pacific.

Global Food Service Equipment Market Size Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Cooking & Preparation Equipment

Refrigeration Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Storage & Handling Equipment

Others (Serving Equipment, etc.)

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By End-user

Full Service Restaurant (FSR)

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Hotels & Pub Bar Clubs

Others (General & Retail Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-service-equipment-market-102006





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Cooking & Preparation Equipment Refrigeration Equipment Warewashing Equipment Storage & Handling Equipment Others (Serving Equipment, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Sales Channel (Value) Online Offline Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-user (Value) Full Service Restaurant (FSR) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Hotels & Pub Bar Clubs Others (General & Retail Stores, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued...

Important Points Covered in the Report:

Research Analyst says that the market size was USD 33.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 46.38 billion by 2027.\

In 2019, the market value stood at USD 33.85 billion.

Growing at a CAGR of 4.1 %, the market will exhibit healthy growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2019.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245