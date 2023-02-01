At 9.7% CAGR, Aircraft Communication System Market Share Worth $13.06 Bn, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, Aircraft Communication System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (VHF/UHF/HF Radios, Data Links, and SATCOM), Components (Antennas, Transponders, Transceivers, and Displays & Processors), and Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft)”, the global aircraft communication system market demand is influenced by significant rise in demand for aircraft deliveries and demand for enhanced satellite based communication and navigation systems.





Global Aircraft Communication System Market - Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.50 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 13.06 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 148 No. of Tables 17 No. of Charts & Figures 60 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Components, and Aircraft Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Aircraft Communication System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Honeywell International Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamic Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Cobham Plc, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Viasat Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Airbus SE are among the key aircraft communication system market players operating across the globe.

May 2022: Northrop Grumman Corporation received a contract from the US Army to supply ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) systems under its AC-130 J aircraft upgrade program.

November 2019: Rohde & Schwarz received a contract from Lockheed Martin Corporation to supply radio communication solutions for its F-16 Block 70 aircraft.





As the world is facing turbulence in political and economic condition, the airlines and defense forces tend toward technology insertion than new aircraft procurement. The major airlines and the defense forces across the world are opting for aircraft retrofit programs heavily. The retrofit programs or modernization programs include various parameters and up gradation of different aircraft components. The modernization programs are undertaken by the airlines and the defense forces to equip their aircraft with the latest technologies. Among all the parameters, the up gradation of communication systems and navigation technologies plays an important role. These factors are contributing to the aircraft communication system market growth.

Aircraft communication systems and navigation systems manufacturers are constantly developing advanced technologies for hassle-free communication among airliners, defense forces, and air traffic controllers. The advanced technologies include satellite communication (SATCOM) that assists air traffic controllers in locating and identifying the aircraft even when it is flying over oceans or adverse environmental conditions for long hours, where air traffic management is feasible. SATCOM also helps the aircraft pilot receive signals in such situations from the ground station controller; therefore, pilot can navigate the aircraft accordingly. The major advantage of SATCOM is it can help the controller and the pilot to communicate and navigate without human interference. Moreover, the integration of SATCOM in commercial aircraft and defense aircraft has been mandated by various aeronautical organizations across the world. This factor compelled commercial airliners to upgrade or modernize their aircraft to increase the aircraft safety. Thus, the increase in aircraft modernization is boosting the demand for advanced communication systems, thereby contributing to the aircraft communication system market growth.





Aircraft Communication System Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the aircraft communication system market size is segmented into radios, data links, and SATCOM. The radios segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Modern aircraft are integrated with various radio types that facilitate two-way communication, i.e., pilot-controller-pilot communication. The radios with frequencies ranging from 30 MHz to 300 MHz are categorized as very high-frequency radios, whereas the radios with frequencies ranging from 300 MHz to 3 GHz are known as ultra-high-frequency radios, and the radios with frequency band between 3MHz and 30 MHz are known as high-frequency radios. The pilot and air traffic controller use these radios to navigate the aircraft and communicate with the pilots at cruising altitude. The radios are heavily integrated into commercial aircraft and military aircraft to provide clear communication between pilot and controller without any interference. The benefits of improved audio clarity and portability of antennae, along with minimum radio interference, are major factors bolstering the demand for VHF/UHF/HF radios thereby offering lucrative business opportunities to the aircraft communication systems market players.





COVID Impact on Global Aircraft Communication System Market Growth:

During COVID–19 outbreak in 2020, the entire commercial aviation industry came to a halt. Global aircraft manufacturers also temporarily halted their production to adhere to the government regulations for controlling the spread of the virus infection. The manufacturers witnessed almost 30–50% reduction in demand for most of their aircraft models. Thus, lower aircraft production volume reduced the demand for aircraft components, including aircraft communication systems. This factor negatively impacted the aircraft communication system market size.









