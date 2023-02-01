Dermatitis Drugs Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global dermatitis drugs market is expected to clock US$ 19.77 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Dermatitis Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Increasing research and development activities are resulting in the introduction of novel drugs is a key trend propelling the growth of the global dermatitis drugs market. For instance, JAK (Janus) kinase inhibitors can stop JAK proteins. These substances trigger the release of chemicals that inflame the skin in dermatitis. Many JAK inhibitors are still in late-stage clinical trials. Research shows that JAK inhibitors can help clear the skin and reduce the itch.

Market Drivers

The primary factor driving the global market for dermatitis drugs is the increasing prevalence of dermatitis. Additionally, due to the increased use of Interleukin -4 inhibitors like dipilumab, marketed under the brand names dupixent by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eucrisa by Ancor Pharmaceuticals, the market for dermatitis treatments has seen significant expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Class’

The global market for dermatitis medications is divided into four categories based on the drug class:

Biologics

PDE4 inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Since corticosteroids are the primary treatment for dermatitis, they hold the largest market share. Corticosteroids can simulate the effects of hormones. Additionally, corticosteroids decrease immune system activation, which is beneficial in vasoconstriction, which causes the blood vessels to constrict, eventually reducing inflammation. Other segments, such as biologics offer specific targeted therapy that does not interfere with the whole system; hence it offers few side effects than other treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type’

According to disease type, the global dermatitis drugs market is grouped into:

Atopic Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis has dominated the market. It is among the most prevalent types of dermatitis. Increased discovery for effective treatments and an increase in disease prevalence, and improved disease diagnostics have all contributed to the growth in atopic dermatitis. Additionally, according to JAAD International (The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology), in 2019, atopic dermatitis affected almost 2.4% of the global population. The contact dermatitis segment is expected to progress steadily due to the moderately growing incidence. Contact dermatitis drugs witnessed a spike in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the allergic reaction developed in the population owing to frequent hand-washing followed during the period.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel’

Based on the types of distribution channels, the global dermatitis drugs market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Centers

Pharmacies

Among these, pharmacies account for the largest revenue share of the global dermatitis market and shall continue to maintain its lead through the forecast period. The widespread presence of retail pharmacies and greater uptake of OTC topical drugs for dermatitis treatment drive the pharmacy segment growth. Furthermore, growing awareness in emerging markets will support the high growth rate of aesthetic clinics in Asia Pacific and Latin America markets.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global dermatitis drugs market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North American region has dominated the global market. The growth of this region is attributed to increased healthcare spending, rising research and development, and increased incidences of dermatitis. The European market is characterized by improved healthcare spending, a rise in government funding for research, and an increased prevalence of dermatitis. The Asia Pacific region is accepted to rise during the forecast period due to the rising healthcare financing, growing public awareness, and a sizable patient population, which will eventually increase in clinical trials in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the dermatitis drugs market are:

Bayer AG

LEO Pharma A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Mylan N.V.

Allergan Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

