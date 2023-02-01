New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Drilling Tools Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drilling Tools estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Drilling Tubulars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drilling Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Drilling Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- Baker Hughes, a GE company
- BICO Drilling Tools, Inc.
- Cougar Drilling Solutions
- Drilling Tools International, Inc.
- Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
- Gyrodata Inc.
- Halliburton
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Pacesetter Directional Drilling Ltd.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Scientific Drilling International
- Weatherford International Ltd.
- Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Drilling Tools
Drill Bits
Drilling Tubulars
Drilling Motors
Drill Reamers and Stabilizers
Drill Collars
Drill Jars
Drill Swivels
Mechanical Thrusters
Shock Tools
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Increasing Drilling Activities Propel the Onshore Market Segment
North America: The Dominating Drill Tools Regional Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Onshore Drilling Companies
Leading Offshore Drilling Companies
Drilling Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Anticipated Increase in Drilling Activities to Drive Drilling
Tools Market
Generation of Unconventional Hydrocarbon Resources Propels Market
New Oilfield Discoveries Create New Opportunities for Drilling
Tools Market
New Drilling Technologies Provide Opportunities for Tools
Advancements
High Maintenance Cost Poses Challenges to Market Growth
Heightened Attention on Renewable Energy: A Threat to Drilling
Tools & Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drill
Bits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Drill Bits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Drill Bits by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tubulars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Drilling Tubulars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tubulars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Drilling Motors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Collars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Drill Collars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Drill Collars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Drilling Tools Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drill Reamers & Stabilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Drill Reamers & Stabilizers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling Tubulars,
Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill
Collars and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling Tubulars,
Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill
Collars and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Application -
On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling
Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill
Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drilling
Tools by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and
Off-Shore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Drilling
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drilling Tools by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling
Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill
Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Shore and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill
Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR 1
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Drilling Tools by
Application - On-Shore and Off-Shore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore
and Off-Shore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Drilling Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drilling Tools by Product - Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors,
Drill Bits, Drill Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Collars and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Drilling Tools by Product -
Drilling Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Drilling Tools by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drilling
Tubulars, Drilling Motors, Drill Bits, Drill Reamers &
Stabilizers, Drill Collars and Other Products for the Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Drilling Tools Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW