Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Diving Equipment Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Diving Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Rebreather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Diving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 253 Featured)
- Apollo Australia P/L
- Aqua Lung International
- Atlantis Dive
- Cobham PLC
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Henderson Aquatics
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd.
- Underwater Kinetics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Diving Equipment Market Worldwide: A Prelude
US Scuba Diving Market: Number of Scuba Diving Participants in
Millions for the Years 2010 through 2018
Popularity of Scuba Diving in Germany: Number of People Engaged
in Scuba Diving as Leisure Activity (in Millions) by Frequency
for the Years 2014-2018
Global Diving Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Distribution Channel for 2019 and 2025
Rebreather Emerges as the Largest Product Category
Commercial Diving: A High Growth Market
Diving Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Leading Manufacturers of Scuba Diving Equipment Worldwide:
A Review
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Spending on Recreational Diving Activities on Account
of Rising Disposable Incomes Fuels Growth in Diving Equipment
Market
Diving Equipment Market Set to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of
Coastal and Dive Tourism Industry
Rising Demand for Professional Diving Services in Oil & Gas
Industry and Hydroelectric Projects: Opportunity for Growth
Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas E&P Activity Translates into
Growth for Diving Equipment Market: Oil & Gas Exploration and
Production (E&P) Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2015
through 2019
Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells
Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by
Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Offshore Wind Farm Development Initiatives Favor Demand
for Professional Diving Equipment: Current and Projected New
Offshore Wind Energy Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Bureau Veritas Releases New Rules for Professional Diving Systems
Potential Growth Opportunities for Diving Equipment from the
Field of Underwater Filming and Documentaries
Growing Importance of Combat Divers Fuels Demand for Diving
Equipment
Rebreathers Enable More Intimate Aquatic Encounters for
Recreational Divers
A Review of Select Popular Diving Rebreathers
Select Closed Circuit Rebreathers: A Review
Increasing Incidents of Diving Accidents Restraints Market Growth
Number of Diving Fatalities by Region and Country for the Year
2016
Number of Diving Fatalities by State/Province in the US and
Canada for the Year 2016
Health Issues and Injury Concerns during Underwater Dives
Adversely Impact Diving Equipment Market
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Diving Equipment
Rebreather
Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle
Decompression Chamber
Exposure Suits
Accessories
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
