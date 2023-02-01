RAADR Launches “Kindness Counts™” Anti-Bullying Campaign During Super Bowl Week 2023

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying on social media platforms announced today that it will be launching its national “Kindness Counts™” anti cyberbullying campaign on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Through the “Kindness Counts™” initiative, which will be supported by professional sports franchises, professional athletes, and media celebrities, RAADR aims to positively impact children by accentuating acts of kindness, while furthering the public company’s corporate mission to eradicate all forms of bullying from our society.



The “Kindness Counts™” campaign will be supported by RAADR’s anti-bullying app which has launched on the Google Play store and is expected to launch in the App Store in the coming weeks. RAADR’s mission with the “Kindness Counts™” campaign is to have a transformative effect on communities across the United States by showing adults and children how simple acts of kindness can dramatically and positively affect a child’s life.

In the near future, RAADR intends to file a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term “Kindness Counts™” in 2 goods and services categories. The company anticipates that it will file additional trademarks to further protect the “Kindness Counts™” initiative.

RAADR is working closely with an existing NFL franchise and the company fully expects to expand upon the initial talks over the next few weeks. The “Kindness Counts™” campaign is the antidote to the rise of cyberbullying in this country as acts of violence and bullying reach all time highs.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., said, “Our company is fully committed to protect children each and every day. Many of the RAADR ambassadors will be present at the launch on February 10, 2023 including Brian Baldinger and Amber Theoharris. The “Kindness Counts™” campaign and its connection to our anti-bullying campaign will ultimately be supported by major companies and sports franchises.”



About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org , over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

