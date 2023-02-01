Asia Pacific Desktop Virtualization Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 6,567.33 Million by 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the Asia Pacific Desktop Virtualization Market are expected to generate revenue of US$ 6,567.33 million by 2030 up from 2,902.85 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.74% from 2023-2030.”

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth and innovation in the desktop virtualization market. Remote access has been a staple for a long time, but virtualization is gaining popularity as it presents numerous opportunities and challenges. The driving factors of this shift are largely driven by customer demand and cost efficiency, as companies are recognizing the benefits of cloud-hosted virtual desktop services. Major players such as Microsoft, Google, and Citrix are investing heavily in this field.

Virtualization is especially attractive for businesses that require remote access for multiple users without incurring significant capital expenditures, as well as those businesses that require complex computing resources. The scalability and elasticity of virtualization makes it an attractive solution for companies that need to rapidly and easily change their computing infrastructure. Additionally, virtualization can help businesses achieve greater operational efficiency, improved security, and increased mobility, making it a valuable investment in the long run.

Moreover, with the rise of remote work and increasing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, virtualization offers a flexible and secure solution for companies to access critical applications and data from any device and location. This is particularly relevant for companies operating in the Asia Pacific region, where mobile and cloud computing are rapidly expanding.

Subscription-Based Pricing Model Generates Over 65.52% Revenue of the Desktop Virtualization Market

The subscription-based pricing model has been a significant contributor to the revenue generation in the virtual desktop industry. Over 65.52% of the revenue generated by this industry is attributed to the subscription-based pricing model. This model allows customers to pay a recurring fee to access virtual desktop services, which can include access to virtualized applications, services, and desktops. This pricing model has become increasingly popular as it offers many advantages over traditional pricing models, such as the perpetual license model.

Following are some of the key factors driving the demand for subscription based pricing model in Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market:

Cost-effective: Subscription-based pricing models offer a more predictable cost structure and allow consumers to budget for their virtual desktop services more easily.

Scalability: This pricing model makes it easier for consumers to scale their virtual desktop services up or down as their needs change, as they can adjust their subscription accordingly.

Access to the latest technology: Subscription-based models provide customers in the desktop virtualization market with access to the latest technology and software updates, ensuring that they always have access to the latest virtual desktop services and features.

Flexibility: Virtual desktop services delivered through the subscription-based model allow for greater flexibility in terms of how and where consumers access their virtual desktops, making it easier for remote workers to access the resources they need.

Improved security: Subscription-based models also offer enhanced security, as providers are responsible for managing the infrastructure and ensuring that it is secure and up-to-date.

Reduced capital expenditures: The subscription-based pricing model eliminates the need for consumers to make large capital expenditures, as they only need to pay a recurring fee to access virtual desktop services.

VmWare, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation Generates Over 69% Revenue of APAC Desktop Virtualization Market

The desktop virtualization industry is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the market. Currently, VMware, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation hold over 69% of the market share.

VMware is one of the leading providers of virtualization and cloud computing solutions in the Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market, with a strong reputation for innovation and quality. The company's desktop virtualization products are widely used by businesses and organizations around the world, and its position as a market leader is a testament to the quality of its offerings. VMware's solutions are known for their reliability, security, and scalability, making them a popular choice for many businesses.

Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest and most well-known players in the desktop virtualization industry, offering a range of virtualization and cloud computing solutions that are widely used by businesses and organizations around the world. The company's solutions are known for their reliability, security, and scalability, and its commitment to innovation has helped it establish itself as a leader in the industry.

These two companies are the most significant players in the desktop virtualization industry, holding a significant portion of the market share between them. Their continued focus on innovation, customer service, and quality, as well as their commitment to providing high-quality virtualization solutions, sets them apart from the competition and makes them the go-to choose for many businesses.

Top Trends Shaping the Asia Pacific Desktop Virtualization Market

Desktop virtualization has been rapidly evolving in recent years, and new trends are emerging that are changing the way businesses use and deploy virtual desktops. Here are some of the top trends in desktop virtualization:

Cloud-based deployment: One of the biggest trends in desktop virtualization is the move towards cloud-based deployment. This eliminates the need for expensive hardware and software investments and provides a secure environment that can be managed remotely.

Hybrid deployment: Another trend in the desktop virtualization market is the use of hybrid deployment, which combines both on-premise and cloud-based virtual desktops. This provides organizations with the flexibility to choose the deployment method that best suits their needs.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI and machine learning are increasingly being used to improve the performance, security, and management of virtual desktops. These technologies enable organizations to automatically optimize their virtual desktops, detect and prevent security threats, and streamline management processes.

Mobile-first approach: With the growing use of mobile devices for work, virtual desktops are becoming more mobile-friendly. This allows employees to access their virtual desktops from any device, from anywhere, ensuring continuity of operations and productivity.

Increased security: Security is a major concern for virtual desktops, and new trends are emerging to address this in the desktop virtualization market. This includes the use of multi-factor authentication, data encryption, and security protocols that protect against cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Cloud based Desktop Virtualization Market is Gaining all the Buzz

Cloud-based desktop virtualization is rapidly growing in popularity in the Asia Pacific region due to its numerous benefits. It enables organizations to outsource their IT infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly hardware and software investments, and provides a secure environment that can be managed remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.

Compared to traditional methods of computing such as on-premise servers or local hard drives, cloud-based desktop virtualization market offers improved scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. It enables businesses to scale up quickly without the need for additional hardware purchases or setup time frames. All data is stored in the cloud provider's server space, reducing storage costs and providing greater accessibility and collaboration capabilities across multiple devices.

Cloud-based desktop virtualization also accommodates user preferences by allowing remote access through any device they choose, including PCs, Macs, mobile devices, and Chromebooks. No physical installation of software takes place on users' computers, which eliminates conflicts between versions and reduces compliance issues.

Finally, cloud-based desktop virtualization requires less upfront expenses than physical equipment purchases, and can result in cost savings due to automation taking care of manual labor tasks. These advantages have made cloud-based desktop virtualization market a favorable option for many businesses in the Asia Pacific region, likely leading to increased market share.

