Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Expand at a CAGR of 26.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2050: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sustainable aviation fuel market size was worth US$ 186.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 402.0 Bn by 2050. The global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2050. Increasing use of sustainable fuel in the aviation industry is anticipated to drive market growth in the near future. Utilization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) aids in the reduction of CO 2 emissions. It is anticipated that use of sustainable fuels would increase as several governments are pushing sustainable growth in different industry verticals.



Business opportunities in the global market are anticipated to grow due to rise in investments in renewable energy as well as adoption of strict energy laws. Leading manufacturers of SAF are switching from processing of crude oil to production of renewable fuels to increase their profitability. Companies are also spending on carbon-neutral jet fuels to increase their market share.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85231

Minimal carbon dioxide emission is largely made possible by high-quality, environment-friendly aviation fuels. Emission levels from the combustion, transportation, distribution, and production of sustainable jet fuels are about 75% lower than those from fossil jet fuels. There are several opportunities for oil & gas refineries to incorporate SAF technology. Utilizing renewable aviation fuel reduces emissions of hazardous particles and sulfur by 90% and 100%, respectively.

Key Findings of Market Report

It is predicted that the aviation industry would need between 450 and 500 million tons of renewable jet fuel annually by 2050. Scaling up the utilization of green aviation fuel is anticipated to pose a number of problems that would need to be addressed in the next few years. This is why strong government support for the aviation industry's feedstock needs is expected to be advantageous.





Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment accounted for 95.7% of the global industry in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Bulk of the raw materials utilized for production of biofuels are typical natural biomass, including animal manure, charcoal, and fuelwood. These fuels are also able to match the performance of jet fuels made from petroleum while emitting only a small amount of carbon dioxide. The global market is anticipated to be driven by the increase in usage of biofuels.



Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in carbon dioxide emissions in the aviation industry is associated with rising number of air travelers. Governments all over the world are actively embracing carbon capture technology in an effort to lower CO2 emissions. Increase in SAF utilization would reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector, which is expected to drive the global market. The aviation industry is required to cut emissions by around 65% by 2050 in order to achieve net zero emissions.



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85231<ype=S

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Regional Landscape

Europe held a substantial 56.2% share of the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of rigorous energy regulations is expected to encourage Europe’s aviation industry to use sustainable fuels.



Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Key Players

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

Red Rock Biofuels

Aemetis, Inc.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies SE

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85231

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Segmentation

Fuel Type

Biofuel

Power-to-Liquid

Gas-to-Liquid



Technology

HEFA-SPK

FT-SPK

HFS-SIP

ATJ-SPK

Power-to-Liquid



Aircraft Type

Commercial

Regional Transport Aircraft

Military Aviation

Business & General Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com