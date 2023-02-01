Global Digital Imaging Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Digital Imaging Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Imaging estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Machine Vision, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Digital Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Cognex Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Hexagon AB
- Keyence Corporation
- Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
- National Instruments Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Digital Imaging: An Introduction
A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market
Market Overview on Digital Imaging
Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market
Digital Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Market Share by Sales
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Type of Technology
Market Shares by Applications
Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Market
Innovations in Digital Imaging Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machine Vision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Machine Vision by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Machine Vision by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metrology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Metrology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Metrology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Radiography by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Radiography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LiDAR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for LiDAR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for LiDAR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Inspection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reverse Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Reverse Engineering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Reverse Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surveying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Surveying by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Surveying by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Digital Imaging Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Digital Imaging by Technology -
Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals,
Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Digital Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography,
LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Digital Imaging by Technology -
Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Machine
Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by Application - Inspection, Surveying and
Reverse Engineering - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Digital Imaging by
Application - Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Surveying and Reverse Engineering for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Imaging by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas,
Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK Historic Review for Digital Imaging by End-Use -
Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 127: UK 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Digital Imaging by Technology - Machine Vision,
Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Imaging
by Technology - Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and
Metrology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Digital
Imaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Machine Vision, Radiography, LiDAR and Metrology for the Years

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 
                    

        











    

        

        
Contact Data