Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Density Meter Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Density Meter estimated at US$968.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$843.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lab segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $283.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Density Meter market in the U.S. is estimated at US$283.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$223.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- A.KRuSS Optronic GmbH
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Anton Paar GmbH
- Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
- Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik GmbH
- Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology Co., Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser AG
- Horiba Ltd.
- Integrated Security Technologies
- Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Lemis Baltic
- Meidensha Corporation
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- proMtec Theisen GmbH
- Ronan Engineering Company
- Rototherm Group
- Rudolph Research Analytical
- Schmidt + Haensch Gmbh & Co
- SensoTech GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Valmet Corporation
- Vega Grieshaber KG
- WIKA-TECH S.A.S - Avenisense
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Density Meter Market: A Prelude
Density Meter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pharmaceutical Density Meters: Essential for Monitoring
Pharmaceutical Processes and Products
Global Sales of Prescription Drugs in $ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Significance of Liquid Density Meters for Plant Operations
Oil & Gas Industry: A Widespread User of Density Meters
ASTM D4052-18a i: A Standard Test Method for Density and
Relative Density of Petroleum Liquids
Sustained Demand for Density Meters from Chemical Industry
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of
Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
Food & Beverage Industry: Density Meters Grow in Significance
to Maintain High Product Quality and Comply with Strict
Regulations
Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
With Craft Breweries on the Rise, Demand Increases for Density
Meters
Global Craft Beer Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Craft Breweries Worldwide: Top Countries Ranked by Number of
Craft Breweries for 2015
Craft Breweries Continue to Grow in the US: Total Count of
Craft Breweries for the Years 2014 through 2018
Rising Demand for Density Meters to Measure Density of Mining
Slurries
Rising Adoption in Sewerage Plants Boosts Demand for Liquid
Density Meters
Density Meters for Water and Wastewater Treatment: A High
Growth Market
Nuclear Density Meters: A Review of Key Issues with Radiation-
based Devices
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Density Meter
Types of Density Meters
Vibrating Density Meters
Nuclear Density Meters
Ultrasonic Density Meters
Microwave Density Meters
Optical Density Meters
Other Types
