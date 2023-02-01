New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Deep Learning Market to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured)
- Adapteva, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Vision
- Google Cloud Platform
- Graphcore Limited
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- KONIKU
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mythic
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sensory, Inc.
- Skymind, Inc.
- Tenstorrent Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction
Deep Learning Timeline
Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning
Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by
Application Industry: 2018
Outlook
Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for
Organizations
Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Summarized Trends
Recent Advancements in Deep Learning
Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips
Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type:
2017-2025
Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue
Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging
Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$
Million): 2017-2025
Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments
Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors
Drives Application of Deep Learning
Education: A Growing Application Market
Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in
Video Surveillance
Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics
Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector
Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum
Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector
Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains
Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry
Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles:
2014-2018
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040
Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type::
(in US$ Million): 2018-2025
Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global
Automotive Market: 2018-2025
Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning
Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)
Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-
2020)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Deep Learning Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Image Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Image Recognition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Signal Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Signal Recognition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Marketing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Services
and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,
Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN 1
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,
Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,
Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,
Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Services and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,
Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal
Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image
Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,
Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,
Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Deep Learning Market to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW