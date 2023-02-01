New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Deep Learning Market to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured)

- Adapteva, Inc.

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- Fujitsu Ltd.

- General Vision

- Google Cloud Platform

- Graphcore Limited

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- Intel Corporation

- KONIKU

- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

- Micron Technology, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Mythic

- NVIDIA Corporation

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sensory, Inc.

- Skymind, Inc.

- Tenstorrent Inc.

- Xilinx Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Deep Learning Timeline

Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning

Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by

Application Industry: 2018

Outlook

Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for

Organizations

Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Summarized Trends

Recent Advancements in Deep Learning

Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips

Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type:

2017-2025

Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue

Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$

Million): 2017-2025

Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments

Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors

Drives Application of Deep Learning

Education: A Growing Application Market

Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in

Video Surveillance

Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics

Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector

Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum

Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector

Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains

Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry

Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles:

2014-2018

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040

Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type::

(in US$ Million): 2018-2025

Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global

Automotive Market: 2018-2025

Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning

Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)

Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-

2020)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Deep Learning Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Image Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Image Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Signal Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Signal Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Marketing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Services

and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,

Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN 1

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,

Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,

Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,

Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Services and

Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security, Marketing,

Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Deep Learning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Offering - Software, Services and Hardware -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Services and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by Application - Image Recognition, Signal

Recognition, Data Mining and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Image

Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Learning by End-Use - Security, Marketing, Retail,

Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Deep Learning

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Security,

Marketing, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798338/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________