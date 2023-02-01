The global silicon photonics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period, 2023-2022

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SILICON PHOTONICS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415361/?utm_source=GNW



MARKET INSIGHTS

Silicon photonics is a progressing technology that can carry a large amount of data in less time than electric conductors.Silicon photonics helps save a huge amount of energy, leading to increased cost savings.



Since silicon photonics uses light to transfer data, it transfers data much faster than electrical signaling.This helps in saving time, money, and human resources.



Moreover, silicon photonics has surpassed other technologies in providing faster means of data transfers to the telecom sector.

On the other hand, silicon photonics’ physical properties, like two-photon absorption, result in excessive thermal generation. As a result, the technology is considered a non-eco-friendly technology since thermal pollution significantly raises the temperature of the surrounding.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global silicon photonics market includes the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the prominent region in terms of revenue share, attributed to government initiatives and efforts toward the development of silicon photonics.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major market players are involved in frequent mergers and acquisitions to increase their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in expanding their global presence. Some of the prominent market players include Cisco Systems, NeoPhotonics, MACOM Technology, Global Foundries, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CISCO SYSTEMS

2. GLOBAL FOUNDRIES

3. IBM

4. II-VI

5. INPHI

6. INTEL

7. MACOM TECHNOLOGY

8. NEOPHOTONICS

9. ROCKLEY PHOTONICS

10. STMICROELECTRONICS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________