Asia Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband Markets Report 2022: Telecommunications, Mobile, Internet, Broadband, Infrastructure and Regulation Trends and Developments

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia's mobile infrastructure encounters a few roadblocks with 5G deployment

The Asia - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

The majority of Asian countries have completed 5G trials and some have launched commercial services. However, there are still a few hold-outs waiting to see when (or if) there will be sufficient demand to proceed with next-generation mobile services. The deployment of 5G thus remains somewhat scattered across the region.

Some countries have adopted a vigorous rollout schedule (often at the behest of a government keen to increase accessibility to high-speed broadband services as a way to encourage economic growth), whereas others are happier to take a wait-and-see approach.

This latter situation can often be found where mobile penetration rates, on the whole, are still on the increase, or where there is excess capacity on the LTE networks to meet the current demand for data consumption.

Another complicating factor that is frequently encountered around Asia is a lack of available spectrum for 5G. Many countries have been forced to re-farm spectrum from other uses (such as broadcasting) or, as is the case with Australia, to completely shut down its GSM and 3G networks in order to make room for higher-speed services.

MNOs have also had to delay their 5G deployment plans while waiting for their country's telecoms regulator to issue licenses or to hold a spectrum auction.

The governments, in turn, have often been reluctant to proceed without first getting some assurance that the bids for 5G-suitable spectrum will reach the required minimum level (something that has repeatedly failed to occur in many places with operators struggling to show a return on their previous investments in 4G spectrum).

Key Topics Covered:



Asia Telecoms Maturity Index

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Regional overview

Background

Regulatory authorities

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile broadband

Mobile content and applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y3axo-mobile?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.