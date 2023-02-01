POE Switch Market Worth US$ 6597.8 Million by 2029 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Pune, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POE Switch Market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. POE Switch Market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

POE Switch Market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.



The global POE Switch market size is projected to grow from US$ 3993 million in 2022 to US$ 6597.8 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6597.8 from 2023 to 2029.



Segmentation by Types: -

Below 12 Ports

12-24 Ports

24-32 Ports

32-48 Ports

Above 48 Ports

Segmentation by Applications: -

Commercial

Government

School

Industrial

Others

In terms of end users, the largest segment is commercial, followed by government.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market, with a share about 36%.

Major players in the global market include: -

Cisco

HPE

Dell

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom Inc

D-Link

Adtran

Panasonic

Advantech

Zyxel

Alaxala

Microchip Technology

Westermo

Rubytech

Moxa

Repotec

The key players of POE switch include Cisco, HPE, etc. The top 2 players account for approximately 50% of the total market.

