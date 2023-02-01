New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INDUCTION MOTORS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415356/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Rapid urbanization has resulted in significantly high rates of air pollution across major cities, globally.As per the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE, United States), more than 90% of air pollution is accredited to vehicle emissions, as well as the limited use of emission control strategies.



Consequently, various automobile manufacturers are diverting their attention toward the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).

The automobile industry is also investing substantially in order to accommodate stringent environmental regulations.Aligning with this, electric vehicle sales are expected to grow exponentially in order to reduce carbon emissions by automobiles.



Hence, the surging popularity of electric vehicles is set to play an essential role in augmenting the global induction motors market growth during the forecast years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global induction motors market growth evaluation comprises the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the dominating region during the forecast years.



Some of the key factors fueling the regional market’s growth include the surging use of motors in agricultural machines, the rising number of manufacturing as well as industrial units, and the accelerating demand for electrical energy in power supply generation.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry within the global induction motors market is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the market include Brook Crompton, Johnson Electric Holdings, ABB Ltd, etc.



