Deck Commerce recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2022 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems.

Gartner defines Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems as configurable rule-based procedures to orchestrate the fulfillment of customer orders placed through a retailer’s online channel, although many nonretailers are now also exploring or using DOM capabilities within their own supply chain. A DOM “allows retailers to optimize their order fulfillment performance while balancing two primary constraints – the customer’s expected lead time for receiving their order on-time, in full and the company’s desire to meet these customer expectations at the optimum fulfillment cost.”

According to the report, “retailers expanding their order fulfillment offerings to consumers face increased complexity in fulfilling those orders, fueling investments in distributed order management systems.”

As consumers continue to adopt omnichannel shopping habits, retailers need more advanced technology to manage their order fulfillment methods such as ship-to-store, ship-from-store, curbside pickup, etc. Retailers who only rely on an ERP or storefront system may find it challenging to handle these tasks efficiently and cost-effectively.

Deploying a modern and scalable order management system allows direct-to-consumer brands to simplify and streamline their order management process while creating a positive customer experience that drives loyalty and performance. Retailers that use Deck Commerce’s OMS report a huge increase in sales value and order volume year over year. With omnichannel fulfillment strategies like BOPIS, BORIS, Ship-from-Store, and Curbside Pickup, the Deck Commerce OMS is well positioned to help retailers assess their fulfillment complexities to meet customer expectations.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in this Gartner Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems,” says Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “Retailers should implement an OMS to achieve enterprise-level inventory visibility, orchestrate orders, and support customers through the order lifecycle, including store fulfillment. A dedicated OMS will optimize inventory and automate order processing, helping retailers struggling with supply chain and labor challenges.”

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

