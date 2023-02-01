Hurdle Launches At-Home Total Testosterone Test Kit

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for life sciences, labs and healthcare providers, today launched the Total Testosterone Test 1, offering consumers a quick and accessible way to measure their testosterone levels.



Understanding testosterone levels is extremely important for those looking to increase or maintain their testosterone levels. Tracking testosterone levels over time gives patients a long-term picture of their overall health, since testosterone levels naturally decline with aging. Testosterone levels contribute to development of muscle mass, adequate levels of red blood cells, bone density, sense of well-being, and sexual and reproductive functions. If testosterone levels go unchecked, they can lead to symptoms like lethargy and muscle loss. Low testosterone levels and corresponding symptoms are even likelier for people with other chronic conditions, such as kidney dysfunction or type 2 diabetes.

At-home testing is a streamlined, attainable method of monitoring testosterone levels. The test includes a finger prick kit and vials for blood collection, clear instructions to follow, and a shipping label to return the sample to the lab. Users receive their results from an accredited lab within 3 days of receipt, and are able to access their own online dashboard to view results.

“When patients have a full picture of their health, they can make more informed decisions over their care,” said Tom Stubbs, co-founder and CEO of Hurdle. “Our mission is to make diagnostic testing accessible to people, which encourages them to seek out care and take an active role in their healthcare. By helping people to understand what’s happening with their testosterone levels, we are setting them up to make the best decisions about their care.”

Patients can order the test online, administer the test at home and receive results in just 2-3 days. The results show users whether their testosterone levels may be causing symptoms including lethargy, muscle loss, and loss of sex drive.

Developed by leading scientists, Hurdle’s testing technology offers leading accuracy and reliability, and operates in partnership with labs that hold themselves to the highest testing standards. The test is available for purchase today on the Chronomics brand online store for $69.



About Hurdle

Founded in 2017, Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand) is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Hurdle powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit bio-infrastructure.com or contact partnerships@Hurdle.bio.

1 Hurdle does not ship test kits to New Jersey, New York or Rhode Island.