Hurdle Launches Vitamin D Test, Offering Lab-Quality Results from Home

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for life sciences, labs and healthcare providers, announced today the general availability of their Vitamin D Test. The new test will be sold under their Chronomics brand and offered to a range of partners, so that adult consumers1 can easily and affordably test for levels of this key vitamin from the comfort of their home.



Adequate Vitamin D levels are key for health and wellness overall, especially for bone health and proper muscle function. More recent research highlights its importance in immune modulation , protection against chronic disease , and increased athletic performance .

Yet approximately 35 percent of U.S. adults are Vitamin D deficient, and levels are typically at their lowest in January and February in the northern hemisphere. What’s more, the pandemic-induced shift to virtual work may also be exacerbating poor Vitamin D levels; indoor work and its correlation to Vitamin D deficiency is still being explored .

“We are proud to announce the addition of Vitamin D to our U.S. offerings as we continue to deliver on our mission of improving access to care for all,” said Hurdle CEO and co-founder Tom Stubbs. “By pairing high-quality laboratory diagnostics, which can be collected from the convenience of home, and pre- and post-test support, consumers can now test their own Vitamin D levels and bring their results to their physician in order to discuss concerns ranging from chronic conditions to overall wellness. The test enables patient-centric care for those who may not be able to afford other avenues or may not otherwise know where to start their patient journey.”

The Vitamin D Test requires only a finger prick, a clinically-valid collection method that's as accurate as and less painful than conventional blood collection. Users will have access to a personal dashboard where they can securely register their test. They will then receive positive/negative and quantitative results for each biomarker within three days of receipt, along with an explanation of the role of the biomarker in the body and potential reasons why results can be abnormal.

Developed by leading scientists, Hurdle’s testing technology offers leading accuracy and reliability, and operates in partnership with labs that hold themselves to the highest testing standards. The test is available for purchase today on the Chronomics brand online store for $59.



About Hurdle

Founded in 2017, Hurdle (a Chronomics Inc. brand) is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Hurdle powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit hurdle.bio or contact partnerships@Hurdle.bio.

Media Contact

Casey Nicholl

casey@highwirepr.com

503.317.7803

1 Hurdle does not ship tests to New Jersey, New York or Rhode Island.