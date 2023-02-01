Otonomo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, ending December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



Otonomo’s management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Management team members on the call will include Ben Volkow, CEO, Director & Co-Founder and Bonnie Moav, CFO.



Otonomo encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here .



Participants can choose to view the session via a live webcast from this link , which can also be found on the Otonomo website here .



Participants can also choose to call-in. Please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers below. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.



U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-481-2756

International: 1-412-317-0670

The conference call will begin at:

- 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

- 3:30 p.m. Israel Time



A replay of the conference call will be available from February 15, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Otonomo’s website at https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events .

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles with just

one contract and one API.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

For media and investment inquiries, please contact:

Juliet McGinnis

Senior Director of Communications, Otonomo

press@otonomo.io

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, the ability to successfully integrate Neura and The Floow, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.