Cybrexa Strengthens Drug Development Capabilities with the Addition of Laurie Kenvin to the Company’s Leadership Team and Nick Saccomano to the SAB

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Laurie Kenvin as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Nick Saccomano, Ph.D., to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“We are excited to be strengthening our organization with the addition of Laurie and Nick,” said Per Hellsund, President and CEO, Cybrexa. “They bring over 50 years combined therapeutic and clinical expertise; both critical to the expansion of our leadership and advisory teams as we expand our CBX-12 clinical development program into Phase 2 clinical trials and further advance our other important pipeline assets.”

Laurie Kenvin brings more than 20 years of global clinical operations expertise as a therapeutic industry veteran including clinical, regulatory, and product lifecycle management experience. Before joining Cybrexa, she spent 13 years at Celgene as Senior Director of Global Clinical Projects. Ms. Kenvin’s background in leading large-scale, international phase II-IV clinical trials will help implement and drive organizational strategies to advance ongoing clinical trial efforts and execute Cybrexa’s pipeline objectives.

Nick Saccomano joins the Cybrexa advisory board with over 35 years of research, development, and management experience across a multitude of therapeutic areas. Nick most recently served as Chief Science Officer and Site Head at Pfizer Boulder R & D, formally Array BioPharma Inc., where he grew and advanced a portfolio of small molecule oncology programs from inception to proof-of-concept. Over his varied career, Dr. Saccomano has guided the discovery and development of dozens of molecules resulting in several commercial introductions. Nick’s appointment will complement the strengths of Cybrexa’s existing advisory team while contributing deep insights into strategic development and clinical applications going forward.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology is a novel antigen-independent, peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform that enables targeted delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments and aims to revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. The platform consists of a pH-Low Insertion Peptides (pHLIPs®) peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc., and Cybrexa is a sublicensee of pHLIP, Inc.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics. The company is led by a dynamic team of highly successful life science entrepreneurs and veteran drug development scientists. Cybrexa investors include Advantage Capital Connecticut, Connecticut Innovations, Elm Street Ventures and HighCape Capital. It is on a mission to create therapeutics that revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. Cybrexa’s robust pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer and a range of other tumors. Its assets are built on Cybrexa’s alphalex™ technology platform, which enables intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments. Cybrexa is based in New Haven, Conn. and was founded in 2017. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investors Contact:

Stephen Basso

CFO/COO

Cybrexa Therapeutics

475-655-7952

stephen.basso@cybrexa.com