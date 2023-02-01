Providence Therapeutics Appoints Robert Georgantas, Ph.D. as President and Chief Technology Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Providence"), a biopharmaceutical company developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Robert Georgantas III, Ph.D., as President and chief technology officer (CTO).



“Robert’s experience in drug discovery, clinical development, and management at the executive level across several biotech and large pharmaceutical companies will be invaluable as we continue advancing our pipeline of mRNA vaccines,” said Brad Sorenson, MBA, chief executive officer of Providence Therapeutics. “With the expansion of our pipeline of mRNA vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases and our COVID-19 vaccine candidate moving forward into Phase 3 trials this year, Robert’s insights will be crucial from a strategic and technical advancement perspective.”

Dr. Georgantas brings over 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as chief scientific officer of Biodesix, a biopharmaceutical company, where he was responsible for building and implementing the scientific strategy across the company, as well as product development activities and commercialization of the company’s pipeline products. He additionally contributed to clinical development and medical affairs activities, participating in the design and statistical analysis of multiple clinical studies. Prior to his work at Biodesix, Dr. Georgantas held the position of Director of Immunology for the Genomics Resource Center (GRC) of Excellence at AbbVie Inc., where he sat on multiple leadership teams focused on the company’s immunology programs, informing and implementing drug and disease strategies, asset development, clinical studies and drug discovery. While there, he also directed the development of new computational algorithms to address specific research and business needs to the GRC, as well as the clinical organization. Previously, Dr. Georgantas held research and faculty positions in the Department of Translational Sciences, Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenetics, and Biomarkers Group at MedImmune, Inc./Astra Zeneca and John Hopkins University, respectively. Dr. Georgantas received his Ph.D. at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his master’s degree in Cellular Biology at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Dr. Georgantas commented, “I’m very excited to be joining this experienced team as they develop a broad pipeline of promising mRNA vaccine candidates. As the company continues to advance its assets into clinical trials, I look forward to contributing my expertise in clinical development, as well as helping to optimize Providence’s mRNA platform technology for the development of potential vaccines for cancers and infectious diseases with profound unmet needs.”

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with a focus on infectious diseases and oncology. Initially founded as a cancer vaccines company in 2015, in response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Providence works with multiple industry collaborators, universities, nongovernmental agencies and multiple arms of the Government of Canada to discover and develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. This has resulted in the development of an mRNA vaccine platform that includes a proprietary design algorithm and proprietary, scalable manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit providencetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including regarding Providence's development plans, the initiation of phase 3 booster study, and the final analysis of the PRO-CL-002 Phase 2 study. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could", "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Providence's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: that here are a limited number of commercial products utilizing mRNA technology approved for use; the fact that mRNA technology in use by Providence is still being developed and implemented; the fact that the long term safety and efficacy of PTX-COVID19-B has not yet been established; inability to recruit patients for the conduct of the phase 3 booster study; the observation of adverse safety issues; issues regarding the manufacture and supply of PTX-COVID19-B; our capacity to meet supply and demand for our products; market acceptance of PTX-COVID19-B; the continuation of our collaborations and other significant agreements with our existing commercial partners and third-party suppliers and our ability to establish and maintain additional collaboration agreements; our expectations regarding our financial performance, including revenues, expenses, gross margins, profitability, liquidity, capital expenditures and income taxes; our estimates regarding our capital requirements; our ability to meet anticipated timelines for the development of our products; and unforeseen regulatory delays. Except as required by law, Providence disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Providence's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

Noy Wong

Providence Therapeutics

investor@providencetherapeutics.com

403-265-3765

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

veames@lifescicomms.com

646-970-4682