Jon Becker, Founder of Aardvark Tactical and PROJECT7 Armor, Releases Season 2 of The Debrief

LA VERNE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of its first season, The Debrief with Jon Becker announced it will be back for Season 2 starting Feb. 1, 2023. The new season will start with interviews of Medal of Honor Recipient MSgt. Earl Plumlee debriefing his actions on Aug. 28, 2013, in Afghanistan; RCMP Inspector Kevin Cyr discussing RCMP-ERT and tactical decision making; Chief Phil Hansen on the history of LASD-SEB and modern leadership challenges; as well as an operator from Brigade de Recherche et D'intervention (BRI) with a firsthand debrief of the Paris Bataclan hostage rescue. But those are just a few of the guests for Season 2.

Based on feedback from listeners, The Debrief will move from a primarily video to primarily audio format for Season 2. The Debrief audience primarily listens to the show, rather than watching it, and by moving to an audio-first format, the show will be able to record remote episodes which will provide for a greater breadth of guests. The primary video format will still be used in certain episodes, but audio will be the primary focus. This change of format will not, however, affect the streaming platforms on which the show is available.

Jon Becker, the host of the Debrief, shared his thoughts on Season 2:

"I am very excited for Season 2. We are so grateful to our audience for the support they have given, and this season, we are planning to take The Debrief to an even higher level. I am privileged to share the stories of amazing people as well as explore the issues facing tactical law enforcement. We have amazing guests lined up for this season and we are going to probe some very challenging topics."

Since the release of the podcast's first season in June 2022, it has received incredible reviews and accolades including winning a prestigious Muse Award. The Debrief has been covered on other podcasts including CATO, Tactical Breakdown, Policing Matters, The NPA Report, and On the Blue Line. The Debrief has also been featured in Police & Security News and Police1.com.

The Debrief is available wherever you find your podcasts, including Spotify, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. New episodes launch on the first of each month. Visit www.thedebrief.live to stay updated on the latest episodes as they release.

