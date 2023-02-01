Harbourfront Wealth Supports Food Banks Canada to Address Child Hunger 

Fundraising by Harbourfront Gives Foundation, a division of Harbourfront Wealth, will support Food Bank Canada’s After the Bell program for Canadian children in need.

Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management, matched the firm’s donation, then doubled it, contributing $50,000 to the cause.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management (‘Harbourfront’ or the ‘Company’), a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, today announced that donations raised during its holiday season will supply nutritious food packs for children in all 10 provinces and three territories through Food Banks Canada to help alleviate child hunger in Canada.

Harbourfront Wealth Management, through its charitable giving division the Harbourfront Gives Foundation, launched its inaugural Harbourfront Holiday Meals Campaign on Giving Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Within 30 days, fundraising by 28 advisory teams across Canada resulted in $80,789 raised for Food Banks Canada for children in need. Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Harbourfront, matched the firm’s donation and then doubled it, providing a significant contribution to this worthy cause.

“Over one-third of food bank users are children in Canada, so we’re thrilled that Harbourfront is partnering with us to support the After the Bell program that delivers nutritious food packs to children,” says Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer at Food Banks Canada. “This helps to bridge the gap between school-based meal and snack programming offered throughout the year.”

“We’d also like to thank Danny Popescu for his generous donation through the Harbourfront Gives Foundation, which allows programs like After the Bell to have a greater impact for kids.”

In 2022, the After the Bell program delivered 175,000 nutritious food packs to 198 communities in every province and territory, including hard-to-reach communities. Donations raised by Harbourfront will provide much needed nutritious food packs for children in the program.

“More people are struggling with food insecurity this year, with many visiting food banks for the first time,” said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Harbourfront Wealth Management. “No one should have to worry about putting food on the table, especially in a wealthy country like Canada. We’re proud to help within our communities by contributing to important programs through organizations like Food Banks Canada.”

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm.

Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji

Harbourfront Wealth Management

Smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com

604-365-1786