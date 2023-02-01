Enteral Syringe Market is expected to grow from USD 704.1 million in 2022 to USD 1,001.3 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the enteral syringe market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the enteral syringe market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, patient group, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global enteral syringe market are GBUK Enteral Ltd., Thermo Fischer, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Miktell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Kentec Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Vygon S.A., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide enteral syringe market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The administration of nutritional therapy and drugs via the oral, rectal, or sublingual route is the main use of enteral syringes. They are often used in homes, clinics, and hospitals and range in size from 1 ml to 60 ml. The most recent version of the ISO-80369-3 international standard was followed in the production of recently launched enteral syringes. Medication can be given directly into the gastrointestinal tract using the enteral method. Enteral syringes are most frequently used to deliver oral liquid medication and nutrition. These syringes perform similarly to enteral feedings and are designed for usage in that manner. Enteral syringes' purple plungers serve as a visible indicator that the drug they contain has to be given intravenously. By using the colour purple, these syringes can be identified from IV syringes. These syringes can be used for a number of different things, such as accurately dosing liquid drugs for patients when a medicine cup or spoon cannot be used to measure the dosage, dosing liquid pharmaceuticals for restricted substances, and giving medication to babies and young children. There are numerous types of these syringes, including single-use and home-use models. The demand for enteral syringes is predicted to increase along with the amount of neonatal and critical care patient admissions to intensive care units. This is owing to the inability of patients receiving critical care and newborns receiving neonatal intensive care to swallow medicine or eat (due to early birth or other difficulties).

Scope of Enteral Syringe Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Patient Group, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Abbott Laboratories Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Terumo Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Schott AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies Inc., Smith’s Medical, and Terumo Medical Corporation. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The single use enteral syringes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is catheter tip syringes, single use enteral syringes, home use enteral syringes, and others. The single use enteral syringes segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Using new single-use ENFit ISO standard enteral syringes, enteral feeds, liquid medications, or nutrients can now be safely provided to patients of all ages. Enteral syringes (single-use/reusable) now feature ENFit compatibility and are painted a uniform shade of purple to differentiate them from other IV feeding systems. Low-dose syringes also come with a female ENFit connection. Leading manufacturers are also now complying with ENFit standard design and receiving FDA clearance (new ISO80369 standard). The safety systems are also compatible with all other enteral feeding appliances used in clinic, hospital, and home care settings for a seamless transition.

The oncology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is neurological disease, oncology, GI related disease, malnutrition, and others. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market will expand as a result of an increase in hospital admissions for various lifestyle diseases among adult and infant populations, as well as an increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. In 2018, there were more than 18 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide, according to information from the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO). Additionally, an increase in NICU admissions globally will encourage international expansion.

The neonatal & pediatrics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The patient group segment is adults and neonatal & pediatrics. The neonatal & pediatrics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market is expected to develop as a result of the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and other illnesses including diabetes, and the rising older population. The rise in neonatal hospitalizations and the incidence of cancer are two additional significant factors that are projected to fuel the expansion of the enteral syringe market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the enteral syringe include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Because of the sharp rise in baby boomers with chronic illnesses and the growth in preterm deliveries in emerging countries like the US. The rise in premature deliveries that result in neonatal hospitalisations is one important factor that is projected to fuel the expansion and demand of the enteral syringe market. Throughout the course of the forecast period, it is also projected that the growth in chronic disorders such as cancer, malnutrition, and gastrointestinal illnesses will have a beneficial impact on the global market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's enteral syringe market size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the rise in chronic diseases like cancer and neurological disorders in Germany and the rise in hospital admissions for this type of illness.

China

China’s enteral syringe market size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Because more frail newborns who need enteral feeding and early births are occurring. In addition, it is anticipated that expanding consumer awareness of enteral nutrition and better healthcare infrastructure in this region's emerging economies will encourage market expansion.

India

India's enteral syringe market size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the sharp rise in baby boomers with chronic conditions and the growth in preterm deliveries in developing countries like India.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc.

Furthermore, the growth of the enteral syringe market is mainly driven by the rise in the application.

