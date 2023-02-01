Kaltura Appoints Eyal Manor to its Board of Directors

New York, NY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that Eyal Manor, the Chief Product & Engineering Officer at Twilio, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Eyal brings to Kaltura a wealth of knowledge and vast experience in developing and bringing to market successful SaaS products.

“Kaltura has long been ideally suited for large enterprises due to its hyper-engaging experiences, robust content management capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility and scalability,” said Eyal Manor, the newly appointed member of the Kaltura Board of Directors. “I am excited to join Kaltura particularly to help it evolve its products and go-to-market strategy from high-touch to low-touch and self-service, as is the case with the recent successful launches of Kaltura’s event platform and webinars product. Such offerings drive Product-Led-Growth, accelerate adoption by large enterprises, and enable an expansion down-market to also power many small and medium-sized enterprises.”



“Eyal brings an unmatched level of experience and a proven track record in developing and bringing SaaS products to market,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kaltura. “We are fortunate to be in a position to benefit from the guidance of Eyal as a member of our board. Eyal brings a wealth of deep technical, product, and business experience, and we are all excited to have him join us on our mission to power any video experience for any organization.”

Eyal has an impressive background in building and scaling products and technologies and brings a wealth of experience to Kaltura’s board. Eyal is the Chief Product Officer at Twilio, leading product and engineering for the Communication platform and Segment‘s CDP. Before joining Twilio, Eyal spent 14 years at Google. He was a Vice President & General Manager at Google Cloud, leading a portfolio of products and technologies, including Kubernetes Engine, developer platforms, and others. Prior he was VP of Engineering at YouTube. Before joining Google, Eyal founded a voice and video SaaS streaming startup.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users at home, school, and work for events, communication, collaboration, training, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, plans and products.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute or achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plan and other cost saving measures, our ability to manage and sustain our rapid growth; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; the quarterly fluctuation in our results of operations; our ability to retain our customers; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to our international operations; our ability to successfully execute or achieve the benefits of our cost-reduction and re-organization plan and other cost saving measures; and the other risks under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.