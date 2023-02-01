New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798286/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Dairy Testing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dairy Testing estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Safety Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Quality Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Dairy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
- ALS Ltd.
- AsureQuality
- Bureau Veritas Group
- Eurofins Scientific
- Intertek Group PLC
- Merieux NutriSciences Corporation
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Romer Labs, Inc.
- SGS SA
- Tuv Nord Group
- Tuv Sud AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Dairy Testing Market to Register Moderate Growth
Safety Testing is anticipated to Register Fastest Growth
Dairy Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Leading Players
Market Share of Dairy Testing Worldwide Market by Leading
Players-2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Foodborne Illness Outbreaks to Drive Market Growth
Number of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US: 1998-2017
Impact of Globalization on Dairy Trade to Drive Market Growth
Stringent Quality and Safety Regulations for Food to Bolster
Demand for Dairy Testing Market
A Prelude into Milk Quality Testing
With Various Benefits Associated with Milk Testing, the Demand
for Dairy Testing Market is expected to Grow
Milk Testing to Enhance Dairy Herd
Milk Bacteria Test Avoids Wastage in Dairy Production
Milk Quality Testing: To Enhance Dairy Products Shelf Life
Select List of Qualitative Tests for Milk and Milk Products
New Introductions/ Innovations to Bode-Well for Market Growth
Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Dairy Testing to Provide
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
