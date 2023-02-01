New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Herd Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798285/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Dairy Herd Management Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dairy Herd Management estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2022-2030. Automated Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $978 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Dairy Herd Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$978 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Dairy Herd Management Market to Grow Moderately
Automated Systems to Register Largest Share
Dairy Herd Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Leading Players
Global Dairy Herd Management Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Market Share of Product Sales Volume by Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Herd Size to Drive Demand
Inventory Size of Cattle and Calf for the Year 2017
Growth Rates of Milk Production in Large Herds from the Years
1992-2012
Total Number of Big-Sized Dairy Farms: 1992-2012
Increase in the Consumption and Production of Milk and Dairy
Products to Spur Market Growth
Worldwide Milk Production (in Million Tonnes) by Region
Milk Production in (Million Pounds) for the US
Worldwide Milk Production (In Million Tonnes) by Species
Percentage and Value (In Million Tonnes) of Worldwide Dairy
Product Output From 2010 to 2017
Increase in Funding and Investments towards Dairy Farms
Development to Spur Market Demand
Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth
A Glance into Cost Factor in Dairy Herd Management
Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
