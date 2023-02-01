New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrosion Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Corrosion Monitoring Market to Reach $564.1 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrosion Monitoring estimated at US$280.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Corrosion Coupons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$182.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical Resistance segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Corrosion Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.8 Million by the year 2030.
- Bac Corrosion Control Ltd.
- Cosasco Systems, Inc
- Icorr Technologies
- Intertek Group PLC
- Korosi Specindo
- Pyramid Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Rysco Corrosion Services Inc.
- SGS SA
Corrosion Monitoring Systems Crucial to Extending Service Life
of Critical Industrial Equipment and Assets
Challenge of Ageing Infrastructure in Process Manufacturing
Industries Highlights Pressing Need for Corrosion Monitoring
An Overview of Corrosion Monitoring Techniques
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Corrosion Costs in Oil and Gas Production Industries
Augments Demand for Corrosion Monitoring Solutions
Stable Growth in Global Oil Production Bodes Well for Market
Expansion: Global Crude Oil and Liquid Fuels Production (In
Million Barrels per Day) for the Years 2018, 2018, 2020, &
2021
Rising Shale Gas Exploration Activities Provides Further Growth
Opportunities: Global Commercial Shale Gas Production (In
Billion Cubic Feet per Day) for the Years 2020 and 2040
Increasing Need for Corrosion Mitigation in Modern Day
Refineries Fuels Market Prospects
Sustained Global Demand for Transportation Fuels Amplifies
Refining Throughput, Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities
in the Market: Transportation Sector Fuel Consumption
(in quadrillion Btu) by Type for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 &
2040
Growing Use of Reinforced Concrete in Modern Structures
Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Emerging Preference for Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring
Technologies
Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for Corrosion Monitoring in
Hazardous Industrial Environments
Technological Advancements and Innovations Vital to Future
Market Growth
Wider Deployment of IoT Drives Opportunities for Development of
Intelligent Sensing Solutions
Next Generation Predictive Corrosion Management Solutions
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
