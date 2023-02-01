New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrosion Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Corrosion Monitoring Market to Reach $564.1 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrosion Monitoring estimated at US$280.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Corrosion Coupons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$182.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical Resistance segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Corrosion Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Bac Corrosion Control Ltd.

- Cosasco Systems, Inc

- Icorr Technologies

- Intertek Group PLC

- Korosi Specindo

- Pyramid Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

- Rysco Corrosion Services Inc.

- SGS SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Corrosion Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Corrosion Monitoring Systems Crucial to Extending Service Life

of Critical Industrial Equipment and Assets

Challenge of Ageing Infrastructure in Process Manufacturing

Industries Highlights Pressing Need for Corrosion Monitoring

An Overview of Corrosion Monitoring Techniques

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Corrosion Costs in Oil and Gas Production Industries

Augments Demand for Corrosion Monitoring Solutions

Stable Growth in Global Oil Production Bodes Well for Market

Expansion: Global Crude Oil and Liquid Fuels Production (In

Million Barrels per Day) for the Years 2018, 2018, 2020, &

2021

Rising Shale Gas Exploration Activities Provides Further Growth

Opportunities: Global Commercial Shale Gas Production (In

Billion Cubic Feet per Day) for the Years 2020 and 2040

Increasing Need for Corrosion Mitigation in Modern Day

Refineries Fuels Market Prospects

Sustained Global Demand for Transportation Fuels Amplifies

Refining Throughput, Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

in the Market: Transportation Sector Fuel Consumption

(in quadrillion Btu) by Type for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 &

2040

Growing Use of Reinforced Concrete in Modern Structures

Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Emerging Preference for Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring

Technologies

Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for Corrosion Monitoring in

Hazardous Industrial Environments

Technological Advancements and Innovations Vital to Future

Market Growth

Wider Deployment of IoT Drives Opportunities for Development of

Intelligent Sensing Solutions

Next Generation Predictive Corrosion Management Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Corrosion Monitoring Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Coupons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Corrosion Coupons by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Coupons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Resistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Electrical Resistance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical Resistance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Linear Polarization Resistance by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Linear Polarization

Resistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Linear Polarization

Resistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Galvanic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Galvanic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Galvanic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization

Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization

Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization

Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization

Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Corrosion Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons,

Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic

and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization

Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Corrosion Monitoring by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Corrosion Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion

Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance,

Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Corrosion

Monitoring by Technique - Corrosion Coupons, Electrical

Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and

Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion

Monitoring by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear

Polarization Resistance, Galvanic and Ultrasonic Thickness

Measurement for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Corrosion Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Corrosion

Monitoring by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing,

Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



