Monkeypox Treatment Market: Focus on Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Monkeypox has recently emerged as a prominent orthopox virus affecting public health. In May 2022, multiple cases of the disease were reported in several non-endemic countries, thereby making monkeypox a disease of global concern. Consequently, in July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). In fact, till date, over 84,000 cases of the disease have been reported, globally. In response to the monkeypox outbreak, active research and development efforts are underway to develop various therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. Presently, more than 25 therapeutics / vaccines are commercialized / under development for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. With the increase in the number of monkeypox cases globally, the demand for testing has also increased.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Monkeypox Market - Distribution by Type of Product (Therapeutics and Vaccines), Drug Developers, Drug Candidates, Type of Diagnostic Kit (PCR Kits, Antigen Detection Kits and Antibody Detection Kits), Type of End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End Users) and Key Geographical Regions ( North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Rest Of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia)): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players focused on the development of monkeypox therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic kits. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Growing Demand for Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits

Due to the surge in monkeypox cases in 2022, globally, there is a growing demand for monkeypox vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic kits. With only a few therapeutics / vaccines currently approved or granted special access for the treatment / prevention of the monkeypox disease, the existing demand for effective monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics is still unmet. Additionally, the approved monkeypox vaccines are available at a high price, making it inaccessible to general population in developing countries, where the disease is endemic. In order to contain an outbreak, point-of-care (POC) testing is very critical to ensure timely isolation and enable contact tracing of infected individuals. Therefore, considering the demand for diagnostic solutions for monkeypox virus, and the associated financial opportunity, both large companies and start-ups are competing to gain a foothold in this market.



Current Market Landscape of Monkeypox Therapeutics and Vaccines

The current monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of several large, mid-sized and small companies, which are engaged in the development of a number of therapy and vaccine candidates against the monkeypox virus. It is worth mentioning that, till date, only six therapeutics / vaccines, including ACAM2000®, IMVANEX® / JYNNEOS® / IMVAMUNE® and Cidofovir / Vistide, have either received approval or been granted special access for the treatment / prevention of the monkeypox virus infection. Additionally, more than 20 monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines are in the development pipeline. Post the 2022 outbreak of the monkeypox disease globally, interest in this area of research has grown significantly.



Current Market Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

At present, more than 165 diagnostic kits are available in the market for the detection of monkeypox virus. It is worth highlighting that over 75% of the monkeypox diagnostic kits use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as the detection technique, followed by antigen detection kits and antibody detection kits. In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, monkeypox diagnostic kit providers are presently undertaking various initiatives in order to expand their existing capabilities and augment their respective product portfolios.



Key Drivers in Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

More than 70 countries across the world reported cases of monkeypox, with the maximum cases being reported in non-endemic regions. This outbreak has posed the risk of monkeypox virus spreading beyond endemic areas. Consequently, governments have undertaken several initiatives to increase awareness about monkeypox disease. Big pharma players are carrying out initiatives to strengthen their respective product portfolios focused on monkeypox disease. The growing cases of monkeypox disease and availability of limited number of therapeutics / vaccines / diagnostic solutions are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



Market Size of Monkeypox Therapeutics and Vaccines

Due to the increase in incidence of monkeypox infections and the growing demand for monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics, the monkeypox market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future. Presently, close to 80% of the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines market is captured by players based in North America and Asia-Pacific.



Market Size of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

The market for monkeypox diagnostic kits is anticipated to increase steadily in the foreseeable future due to the growing cases of the disease and the possibility of future outbreaks. Currently, over 60% of the diagnostic kits market is captured by players based in Asia-Pacific.



Key Players in Monkeypox Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

Examples of key players engaged in the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines domain include (which have also been captured in this report) Bavarian Nordic and Emergent BioSolutions. Further, key players engaged in the monkeypox diagnostic kits domain include (which have also been captured in this report) ACON Laboratories, altona Diagnostics, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies, Elabscience, Goldsite Diagnostics, Lansion Biotechnology, DNA Software and Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology.



Amongst other elements, the report also includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the monkeypox market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general introduction to monkeypox virus, along with information on signs and symptoms of the disease, history of monkeypox outbreaks and details on transmission of disease from animals to humans and humans to humans. It also features an overview of the monkeypox disease diagnosis and current therapeutics / vaccines used for the treatment / prevention of the infection and a discussion on future prospects of this domain.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines that are approved / under development, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (approved, clinical and preclinical / discovery), type of product (therapeutic drugs and vaccines), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others), route of administration (oral, intravenous, percutaneous and subcutaneous). In addition, it provides details on monkeypox drug / vaccine developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, type of player (Industry and Non-Industry), company size (Small companies: ?50 employees, Mid-sized companies: 51-500 employees and Large companies: >500 employees), geographical location (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and leading players (in terms of number of therapeutics / vaccines in pipeline).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of monkeypox diagnostic kits, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of sample analyzed (lesion swab / rash exudate, serum, blood, respiratory samples, plasma, scab specimen and others), kit components (primer, probe, positive control, negative control, internal control, buffer, enzyme mix, reaction mix, PCR grade water and others), clade of virus detected (monkeypox virus – clade unspecified, West African clade, Congo Basin clade and orthopox virus – including monkeypox), detection method (Polymerase Chain Reaction and others), application area (clinical diagnostics and research), type of kit (DNA detection kit, antibody detection kit, antigen detection kit), quantity of sample required (2-10 µL, 11-50 µL, 51-100 µL and > 100 µL), turnaround time (5-30 minutes, 31-60 minutes, 61-90 minutes and > 90 minutes), limit of detection (100-200 copies/ mL, 201-500 copies/ mL, 501-1,000 copies/ mL and > 1,000 copies/ mL), number of tests per kit (15-50 tests/ kit, 51-150 tests/ kit, 151-500 tests/ kit and > 500 tests/ kit), shelf life (1-9 months, 9-12 months and 12-24 months) and storage temperature (ultra-low storage (-70°C to -40°C), frozen storage (-40°C to 0°C), chilled storage (2°C to 8°C), cool storage (8°C to 15°C), controlled ambient storage (15°C to 25°C) and incubator storage (25°C to 60°C)). In addition, it provides details on monkeypox diagnostic kits developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size (Small companies: ?50 employees, Mid-sized companies: 51-500 employees, Large Companies: 501 - 1,000 and Very Large companies: >1,000 employees), geographical location (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), type of developer (Industry and Non-Industry), and leading players (in terms of number of kits provided).

A product competitiveness analysis of monkeypox detection kits based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of type of clade of virus detected, number of kit component(s), number of sample(s) used, turnaround time, number of tests per kit, storage temperature, kit shelf life, type of detection method, and type of kit).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of the recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022, covering supply agreements, product development agreements, asset acquisitions, distribution agreements, fill / finish agreements, research and development agreements, and technology integration agreements.

An in-depth analysis on various grants, received since the year 2003, by players engaged in this field based on year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, type of grant application, activity code, type of study section, purpose of grant, prominent program officers, recipient organizations, popular NIH departments and location of recipient organizations.

A detailed analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits, over last five years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, most popular journals, popular keywords, most active publishers, most popular affiliations, and distribution by geography.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.



One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market opportunity and the future growth potential of the monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits over the coming years. Based on multiple parameters, such as incidences of monkeypox, target population to be vaccinated / treated, cost of therapeutics / vaccines, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines market for the period 2023-2035. Similarly, we have estimated the monkeypox diagnostic kits market for the period 2023-2035 based on multiple parameters, such as incidences of monkeypox, testing population across the world, popularity of type of kits available and cost of kits. The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various types of products (therapeutics and vaccines), drug developers, drug candidates and key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia)) for monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines market. For monkeypox diagnostic kits market, the report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various types of kits (PCR Kits, Antigen Detection Kits and Antibody Detection Kits), type of end users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End Users) and key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia))



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Willy Tozoke Laou Man Cheong (Business Director, Hunan Runmei Gene Technology)

John W Sharkey (Vice President, Business Development, GeoVax)

Horace Lee (Sales Manager, Firegene)

Alan Yu (Sales Manager, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What are the first signs of monkeypox?

Answer: The first signs and symptoms of monkeypox include high temperature, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen glands, chills, joint pain and exhaustion.



Question 2: What is the growth rate of monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines market?

Answer: Monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines market is anticipated to witness a decline over the next decade; this is likely to be the result of a dip in the number of monkeypox cases till 2035.



Question 3: What is the growth rate of monkeypox diagnostic kits market?

Answer: Monkeypox diagnostic kits market is expected to witness a decline over the next decade due to the dip in the number of monkeypox cases till 2035.



Question 4: Who are the key developers of monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines?

Answer: Examples of key players currently developing monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines include Bavarian Nordic, Emergent BioSolutions and KM Biologics and SIGA Technologies.



Question 5: Who are the key developers of monkeypox diagnostic kits?

Answer: Examples of key players currently developing monkeypox diagnostic kits include ACON Laboratories, altona Diagnostics, DNA Software, Elabscience, Goldsite Diagnostics, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies and Lansion Biotechnology.



Question 6: How many players are offering monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits?

Answer: Currently, more than 20 players are developing monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines. Additionally, over 120 players are involved in the development of diagnostic kits for monkeypox.



Question 7: What is the count of monkeypox diagnostic kits available in the market?

Answer: At present, more than 150 monkeypox diagnostic kits are available in the market. Moreover, close to 10 kits are currently under development for diagnosis of monkeypox.



Question 8: How many therapeutics and vaccines are approved for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox?

Answer: Presently, six therapeutics / vaccines have been approved or granted special access for the treatment / prevention of monkeypox.



Question 9: Which type of diagnostic kit accounts for the largest monkeypox market share?

Answer: In the current market, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based detection kits for monkeypox represent the largest market share.



Question 10: Which segment, in terms of type of product, accounts for the largest monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines market share?

Answer: At present, vaccines account for the largest market share, in terms of revenues, in the global monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines market.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 2 provides a general introduction to monkeypox virus, along with information on signs and symptoms of the disease, history of monkeypox outbreaks and details on transmission of disease from animals to humans and humans to humans. Additionally, the chapter includes an overview of monkeypox disease diagnosis and current therapeutics and vaccines used for the treatment / prevention of the infection and a discussion on future prospects of the domain.



Chapter 3 includes a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines that are approved / and are currently under development, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of phase of development (approved, clinical and preclinical / discovery), type of product (therapeutic drugs and vaccines), type of molecule (small molecules and, biologics), type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others), type of route of administration (oral, intravenous, percutaneous and subcutaneous). In addition, it provides details on monkeypox drug / vaccine developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, type of player (Industry and Non-Industry), company size (Small companies: ?50 employees, Mid-sized companies: 51-500 employees and Large companies: >500 employees), geographical location (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and leading players (in terms of number of therapeutics / vaccines in pipeline).

Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment of the current market overview landscape of monkeypox diagnostic kits that are developed and are currently under development, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of sample analyzed (lesion swab / rash exudate, serum, blood, respiratory samples, plasma, scab specimen and others), type of kit components (primer, probe, positive control, negative control, internal control, buffer, enzyme mix, reaction mix, PCR grade water and others), type of clade of virus detected (monkeypox virus – clade unspecified, West African clade, Congo Basin clade and orthopox virus – including monkeypox) , type of detection method (Polymerase Chain Reaction and others), type of application area (clinical diagnostics and research), type of kit (DNA detection kit, antibody detection kit, antigen detection kit and undisclosed), quantity of sample required (2-10 µL, 11-50 µL, 51-100 µL and > 100 µL), turnaround time (5-30 minutes, 31-60 minutes, 61-90 minutes and > 90 minutes), limit of detection (100-200 copies/ mL, 201-500 copies/ mL, 501-1,000 copies/ mL and > 1,000 copies/ mL), number of tests per kit (15-50 tests/ kit, 51-150 tests/ kit, 151-500 tests/ kit and > 500 tests/ kit), shelf life (1-9 months, 9-12 months and 12-24 months) and storage temperature (ultra-low storage (-70°C to -40°C), frozen storage (- 40°C to 0°C), chilled storage (2°C to 8°C), cool storage (8°C to 15°C), controlled ambient storage (15°C to 25°C) and incubator storage (25°C to 60°C)). In addition, it provides details on monkeypox diagnostic kits developers, along with analyses based on year of establishment, company size (Small companies: ?50 employees, Mid-sized companies: 51-500 employees, Large Companies: 501 - 1,000 and Very Large companies: >1,000 employees), geographical location (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), type of developer (Industry and Non Industry), and leading players (in terms of number of kits provided).



Chapter 5 presents product competitiveness analysis of monkeypox detection kits based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of type of clade of virus detected, number of kit component(s), number of sample(s) used, quantity of sample required, turnaround time, number of tests per kit, limit of detection, storage temperature, kit shelf life, type of detection method, and type of kit).



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of monkeypox diagnostic kits, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of the recent partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022, covering supply agreements, product development agreements, asset acquisitions, distribution agreements, fill / finish agreements, research and development agreements, and technology integration agreements.



Chapter 9 provides an in-depth analysis on various grants, received since the year 2003, by players engaged in this field based on year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, type of grant application, activity code, type of study section, purpose of grant, prominent program officers, recipient organizations, popular NIH departments and location of recipient organizations.



Chapter 10 includes a detailed analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on monkeypox therapeutics / vaccines and diagnostic kits, over last five years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, most popular journals, popular keywords, most active publishers, most popular affiliations and distribution by geography.



Chapter 11 presents a qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.



Chapter 12 features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various types of products (therapeutics and vaccines), drug developers, drug candidates and key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia))



Chapter 13 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2035. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on various types of kits (PCR Kits, Antigen Detection Kits and Antibody Detection Kits), type of end users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End Users) and key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) and Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia))



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

