Global Facade Anchor Systems Market Is Expected to Reach $851.2 million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facade anchor systems market was estimated at $490.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $851.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period



2022-2031 Base Year



2021 Market Size in 2021



$490.9 Million Market Size in 2031



$850.2 Million CAGR



5.7% No. of Pages in Report



196 Segments Covered



Type, Application, End-user, and Region Drivers



Rise in demand for residential projects



Recovery in the construction industry



Rapid urbanization



Restraints



Fluctuation in raw materials prices



Opportunities



Rise in popularity of building facade

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world gave way to decreased use of construction materials, which in turn impacted the global facade anchor systems market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market is projected to grow steadily, owing to increased building and construction activities.

The global facade anchor systems market is analyzed across by type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the masonry anchor segment held the largest share in 2021, and facade anchor is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8%, owing to the rise in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings is expected to boost the growth of the facade anchor system market. The facade anchor segment is also analyzed through the report.



By application, the concrete segment is anticipated to dominate the facade anchor systems market, and curtain wall is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in construction activities in developing countries such as India, China increasing the demand for high appealing design for building creating the demand for curtain wall, which is expected to boost the facade anchor system market during the forecast period. The masonry and other segments are also analyzed through the report.

By end-user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, and the non-residential segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in disposable income of the population and change in the standard of living drive the adoption of facade anchor system in residential properties; thereby, boosting the growth of the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global facade anchor systems market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global facade anchor systems market report include EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, CRH PLC (Halfen), Heckmann Building product, Hilti Group, Hohmann & Barnard Inc., KEIL Befestigungstechnik GmbH, Knight Wall Systems, Monarch Metals Inc., Simpson Strong Tie, Wire Bond. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, expansion, acquisition, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

