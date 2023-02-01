5.3% Growth in PCB Design Software Market by 2029 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCB Design Software Market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. PCB design software market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

PCB design software market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The circuits are formed by a thin layer of conducting material deposited, or "printed," on the surface of an insulating board known as the substrate.

As an important part of EDA (Electronic Design Automation) software, PCB (printed circuit board) design software is widely used in many industries like electronic industry. The most used functions of PCB design software are drawing schematics and PCB layout. Functions like auto routing, editing component, importing/exporting feature and simulated analysis are also available in some advanced software.

In the market, mass users are using pirated software, especially in China. Some companies will also push out free software with limited function to expand their market. In this report, the data we supplied is just referred to the sales of copyrighted software, not including the pirated software and free software. For companies, the revenue can be divided into two parts, the software revenue (sales for the software) and service revenue (sales for related service).



PCB Design Software market size was valued at USD 567.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 812.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during review period.

Segmentation by Types: -

Basic type

Professional type

Segmentation by Applications: -

Consumer Electronic

Computer

Communication Electronic

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronic

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Mentor Graphics

Candence

Zuken

Altium

CadSoft

Novarm

Shanghai Tsingyue

Mentor Graphics, Candence, Zuken and Altium are the top 4 of global PCB Design Software, with about 92% market shares.



