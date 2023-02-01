New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corn Wet-Milling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798264/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Corn Wet-Milling Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corn Wet-Milling estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Milling Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steeping Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Corn Wet-Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$950.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Bunge Ltd.

- Cargill, Inc.

- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

- Graham Packaging Company

- Ingredion, Inc.

- Roquette

- Tate & Lyle PLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surge in Demand for Corn-based Starch, Sweetener and Ethanol

for Multiple Applications in Food, Feed and Industrial Sectors

Drive Growth of Corn Wet-Milling Market

China and Brazil: The Promising Markets for Corn Wet-Milling

Increase in Corn Production: A Business Case of Corn Wet-

Milling Market

The United States Followed by China and Brazil: Leading

Producers of Corn Worldwide

Global Corn Production in Tons by Select Countries for the

Years 2018/19 and 2019/20

Stable Corn Prices in the Global Market: A Window to the Growth

of Corn Wet-Milling

Annual Breakdown of Average Corn Price/Ton from the Year 2010

to 2018

Competition

Global Corn Wet-Milling Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Corn Wet-Milling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Corn Starch with Numerous Applications Propels Growth of Corn

Wet-Milling

Rising Consumption of High Fructose Corn Syrup in Processed

Food & Beverages: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Sweeteners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

by Type for the Year 2018

Global Beverages Market: Percentage Breakdown by Sweetener Type

(HFCS and Others) for the Year 2018

Increasing Consumption of Corn Gluten Meal in Animal Feed

Propels Growth of Corn Wet-Milling

Global Diet Composition for Livestock an d Poultry: Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption by Crop Type for the Year 2019

Increasing Demand for Corn Ethanol Products and Biofuel in the

US: A Significant Growth Driver

US Fuel Ethanol Market: Breakdown of Volume Consumption in

Billion Liters by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Stringent Government Regulations Control Use of HFCS in Food

Products: A Major Restraint

Product Overview

Corn-Wet Milling: An Introduction

An Insight on How Starch, Ethanol Chemicals and Sweeteners are

Produced with Corn Wet-Milling Process

Process of Corn Wet-Milling



