14.2% Growth in Online Payment Gateway Market by 2029 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Online Payment Gateway Market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Online Payment Gateway market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028.

Online Payment Gateway market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.



Online Payment Gateway market size was valued at USD 2878.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7275.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.2% during review period.

Segmentation by Types: -

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

China is the largest market for online payment gateways, accounting for about 30%, followed by Europe and the United States, each accounting for about 20%.



Major players in the global market include: -

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

FIS (WorldPay)

Adyen

Square

Verifone (2Checkout)

Payline

PayU

DPO(PayGate, PayFast)

Capita (Pay360)

FirstData

Chase (WePay)

CCBill

SecurePay

GMO

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

Alipay, PayPal and Worldpay are the leading manufacturers, together accounting for about 50% of the market.



