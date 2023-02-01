New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) estimated at US$948.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Continuous Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$340.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$207.2 Million by the year 2030.



- Aerosud

- Celanese Corporation

- Covestro AG

- PlastiComp, Inc.

- PolyOne Corporation

- Royal Ten Cate NV

- SGL Group

- Solvay SA

- Teijin Ltd.

- Toray Industries, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials

from Different End-User Industries Drives Market Growth

Superior Performance Benefits over Traditional Materials

Promotes Growth Prospects

Sharper Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace

Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Positive Growth in Air Passenger Traffic and Ensuing Demand for

Aircrafts to Benefit Market Prospects: Global Air Passenger

Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Global Production of Commercial Aircraft (In Units) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2034

Emerging Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive

Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand (In Tons)

in Automotive Industry for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Expand Application of

Thermoplastic Composites

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Recyclability of Thermoplastic Composites to Unlock New Revenue

Opportunities

High Cost of Raw Materials Prohibits Wider Adoption



