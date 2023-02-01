H1 is Named to the New York Digital Health 100 For Second Straight Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the connecting force for global healthcare providers, today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) for the second year in a row. This recognition highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of its New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends, and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.



“I speak for everyone at H1 when I say that we are proud to be recognized, once again, by DHNY as a top digital health company,” said Ariel Katz , co-founder and CEO at H1. “H1’s mission has always centered on creating a healthier future for all by empowering healthcare organizations and patients with access to accurate doctor information. We are determined to improve global health equity by making access to accurate healthcare information a basic human right. Success will lie in overcoming the ongoing challenge of accessing information such as aggregated and anonymized claims, patient outcomes, and other de-identified healthcare data.”

Over the last year, H1 has made strides towards its vision to improve access to healthcare. Following its Series C extension , the company announced major acquisitions ( Faculty Opinions ), new product offerings ( Precise ), and technological advancements ( overhauled its flagship solution , HCP Universe, with AI-powered insights).

With nearly $200 million in investor backing, H1’s solutions are built on an unrivaled foundation of aggregated public, proprietary, and contributory healthcare data sources covering 10+ million healthcare providers (HCPs) in 84 countries, 10+ billion global claims, 250+ million patients, and 420+ thousand clinical trials across 800,000 facilities worldwide. With the unique ability to analyze its own databases to uncover trends that will impact the future of healthcare, the global online platform continues to enable clinical researchers, Medical Affairs teams, and MSLs to better identify, connect, and engage with the right doctors for the right causes.

“In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative, and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. “On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth, and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare.”

Now in its fourth year, the DH100 received double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies, counts 12 unicorns among its ranks, has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs, and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

H1 is the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, scientific, and research information. The H1 Connect platform democratizes access to HCP knowledge and groundbreaking insights for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors. H1 Connect fuels a robust product suite that helps customers discover and engage industry experts, drive equitable research, access groundbreaking science, and accelerate commercial success with the most robust and accurate healthcare professional data. Learn more at h1.co.

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York’s healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

