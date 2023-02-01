Genasys Inc. Announces New and Follow-On Public Safety Emergency Warning Systems Orders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a new emergency warning systems order from the University of California, Berkeley (Cal Berkeley), and follow-on orders from the City of Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach) and the Southern Marin Fire Protection District (SMFD) totaling $900,000. The Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) installations will be powered by Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service (SaaS).



"Our unified software and hardware alerting systems will enhance the safety of more than 45,000 Cal Berkeley students, staff and faculty during crisis situations," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "The new Cal Berkeley system installations will also be integrated with the City of Berkeley's IMNS network. The expanded network and the city's use of our Zonehaven evacuation platform will provide residents and students more emergency warning coverage and notification channels during public safety threats."

Mr. Danforth continued, "The performance of Laguna Beach's IMNS network during two wildfires last year led the city council to prioritize the further expansion of the city's Genasys outdoor warning system. Certain system zones were activated to broadcast evacuation warnings to residents during the Emerald Fire in February and the Coastal Fire in May. No lives were lost in either fire."

Brendan Manning, Emergency Operations Coordinator, City of Laguna Beach Fire Department, said, "Our alert and warning plan uses text messages, social media, and outdoor warning system speakers from Genasys. During the Emerald and Coastal fires, we used Genasys as part of a multi-faceted system to issue voluntary and mandatory evacuation notifications. If we lose cell towers or electricity during a disaster, the outdoor warning system, which includes satellite connectivity, solar power, and battery backup, is our failsafe."

Mr. Danforth added, “Genasys has provided highly effective emergency warning service for Mill Valley, CA since 2019, when the city replaced it's 'air raid' style sirens with clear voice IMNS installations. In 2021, SMFD implemented an IMNS network that included solar power and battery backup. This follow-on order and recent implementation of our Zonehaven omni-hazard public safety resources furthers Marin County’s leadership in better protecting residents and visitors during disasters and other dangerous events.

"Through our upselling and cross-selling program, the full Genasys critical communications platform of hardware systems and software solutions is in use in Marin, Alameda, and Riverside counties," Mr. Danforth concluded. "We expect additional California jurisdictions to adopt our entire platform this fiscal year,"

Dennis Walsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Genasys Inc., commented, "Genasys is the trusted leader in data-driven critical communications technology and the only provider of a multichannel emergency management platform that unifies SaaS, hardware, geo-data analytics, and evacuation resources. These and other recent orders are being produced by our growing sales team."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and innovative solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

