EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Positioned as Emerging Leader in Booming Renewables Sector

The market for renewable energy enjoys considerable tailwinds due to growing concerns about climate change, energy security and global initiatives to reign in carbon emissions. The tailwinds turned into a tempest late in 2022 when the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law. The IRA is the largest investment ever by the U.S. government in renewable energies, earmarking $369 billion to accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

According to some experts, the IRA is expected to more than triple America’s clean-energy production by 2030, resulting in about 40% of the nation’s energy coming from sources such as wind, solar and renewable natural gas (RNG). For this to happen, about 550 gigawatts of new energy supply from green sources will come online over the next seven years. Against the backdrop of this generational opportunity, EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), a specialist in RNG, has positioned itself as an emerging leader in the booming renewables sector.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s RNG infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer, which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EverGenInfra.com .

