U.S. and Canada Chemical Palliatives for Dust Suppression Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 391.9 million by the end of 2032: Persistence Market Research

New York:, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. and Canada chemical palliatives for dust suppression market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a market valuation of US$ 391.9 million by the end of 2032. Chemical palliatives for dust suppression are substances that are used to treat stockpiles or unpaved areas to reduce dust emissions. They are used in a variety of industries, including at construction sites, for mining activities, and for unpaved roads.



A significant portion of the world's mining sector is located in the U.S. and Canada. Due to the inevitable production of respirable-sized dust, open-cut mines present several challenges for dust control and air quality. To prevent worker exposure to hazardous dust particles and improve air quality, manufacturers are developing smart dust control systems for the mining industry in response to regulations put in place by regulatory bodies such as the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

To make them simple to use and provide long-term advantages, leading companies are developing efficient dust management solutions, employing cutting-edge technology and automated control systems. All these efforts will provide lucrative growth opportunities for chemical palliatives for dust suppression manufacturers in the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• The U.S. and Canadian market for chemical palliatives for dust suppression is estimated to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2032.

• The United States holds a dominating share of this regional market.

• The synthetic fluids segment is expected to represent an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 50.3 million between 2022 and 2032.

• By form, liquid chemical palliatives are gaining traction in these two countries.

“Consumption of chemical palliatives for dust suppression is expected to increase in residential, commercial, and industrial projects alike,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to this market analysis by Persistence Market Research,

Arboris, LLC

Telfer Pavement Technologies, LLC

Norcal Ag Service

Pine Chemical Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Borregaard

BASF SE

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

The Dow Chemical Company

Donaldson Company, Inc.

HollyFrontier Corporation

Benetech Inc.

Alumichem A/S

Cypher Environmental are key manufacturers of chemical palliatives for dust suppression.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research, and consulting firm, has published a new research report on the U.S. and Canada chemical palliatives for dust suppression market that contains an industry analysis of 2017 to 2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022 to 2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, form, application, and country. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

