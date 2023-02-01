New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Container Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798243/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Container Handling Equipment Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Container Handling Equipment estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ship-to-Shore Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Stacking Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Container Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

- CVS ferrari S.P.A

- Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC

- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

- Kalmar

- Konecranes Plc

- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

- Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Sany Group

- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Container Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade, Challenges and

Opportunities to Shape Market Prospects

Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years

2018, 2020 and 2023

Growing Prominence of Port Automation Establishes New Revenue

Opportunities

As More Container Terminals Adopt Automated Solutions for High

Productivity and Uninterrupted Operation, Automating Crane

Operations Gains Prominence: Global Automated Container

Terminal Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 &

2023

Emergence of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) Intensifies

Investments in Port Automation

Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart

Systems

Crane Automation Improves Worksite Safety in Industrial

Applications

Stringent Norms for Reducing Container Terminal Emissions Sheds

Focus on Hybrid and Electric Equipment Solutions

Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for

Ship-to-Shore Cranes

Breakdown of Containerized Cargo Flows (In Million TEUs) by

Major Container Trade Routes (2018)

World’s Largest Container Ports Ranked by Throughput (In

Million TEUs) for the Year 2018



