MamaMancini’s Appoints Adam L. Michaels as Chairman of the Board of Directors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of CEO Adam L. Michaels as Chairman, effective February 1, 2023, concurrent with the retirement of Carl Wolf.

Mr. Wolf served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s from 2010 until retiring from the position in 2022. Since then, he has continued to serve as Chairman of the Board, providing guidance and leadership leveraging over 40 years of experience in the food industry.

“For more than a decade, Carl’s contributions to MamaMancini’s have been instrumental – successfully driving the company from its early stages growth into a leading national marketer and manufacturer of deli prepared foods,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s. “His retirement marks the end of a remarkable career in the food industry, building out the product lines and distribution for the first-of-kind national deli solutions company we have today. On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Carl for his years of service. I wish him and his family all the best following his retirement.”

Wolf concluded, “It has truly been a great honor and privilege to serve as the Chairman of MamaMancini’s – I am confident in the strong team we have assembled to succeed me. Since his appointment as CEO, Adam has proven his ability to lead with record revenue growth and a return to sustainable profitability. As I turn 80 years old this year, I felt that with an incredible team in place, it was time to step back from the business and begin to enjoy retirement. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all of our employees, whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to accomplish so much.”

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

