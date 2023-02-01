New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Positioning Systems Market by Product, - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941017/?utm_source=GNW





The surgical tables segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the product, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems.The tables market is further segmented into surgical table, radiolucent imaging table, and examination table.



The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The usage of these tables is slated to increase in the coming years due to the increasing number of surgeries.



The cancer therapy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis and cancer therapy.By application, cancer therapy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factor driving this application segment’s growth is the rising cancer prevalence and the growing demand for cancer treatment. According to GLOBOCAN, the incidence of all types of cancers, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, in 2020 was 19.3 million; it is expected to reach 28.4 million by 2040, a 47% rise from 2020.



The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the global patient positioning systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.By end users, ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



ASCs significantly help improve the quality of care while simultaneously reducing the cost of procedures.As a result of these advantages, an increasing number of patients are opting to undergo procedures at ASCs.



According to the ASCA (Ambulatory Surgery Center Association), more than 5,300 ASCs perform around 23 million surgeries annually in the US.



The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022.

The patient positioning systems market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022.



The rising number of surgical procedures is the major factor driving the growth of the North American patient positioning systems market. The growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis and obesity in this region are key contributors to the growth of the patient positioning system.



The prominent players in the patient positioning systems market are Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Span America Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), MERIVAARA CORPORATION (Finland), CIVCO (US), Guangzhou Renfu Medical Equipment CO, LTD (China), Medline Industries, LP. (US), LEONI AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Germany), C-RAD (Sweden), Stryker Corporation (US), Steris Plc. (US), Medtronic PLC (US), Mizuho OSI (US), ORFIT INDUSTRIES N.V. (Belgium), and Oncotech (Turkey) among others.



