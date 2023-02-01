The DDOS protection and mitigation security market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 132%

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700204/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The adoption of work from home and online business practices increased the instances of DDoS attacks resulting in an increased demand for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services



By organization size, small and medium sized enterprises are to register higher CAGR during forecast period

Small and medium sized enterprises face a greater resource crunch than larger enterprises and require better methods to solve the complexities of network infrastructure for better cost optimization of their business processes.With the increasing number of SMEs worldwide, the requirement for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions is increasing rapidly.



SMEs are considered to be easy targets, as they are less protected and do not have the resources and capabilities to detect thefts and attacks. Therefore, it has become essential for SMEs to incorporate DDoS protection techniques, such as scrubbing services, BGP routing, sinkholing, null routing, and DNS routing.

• By component, hardware to account for largest market share during forecast period



DDoS attacks are a real threat to organizations operating online, they easily become targets of cyberterrorists or hacktivists, these can be dealt with DDoS hardware protection solutions.Hardware solutions are easy to install and suitable for high-volume amplified traffic, which requires high throughput.



The hardware solutions are set up at a remote network and can be managed in the data center hosting environment itself. Hardware appliances are configured in the local network or in data centers to protect the organization’s network from evolving sophisticated threats.



Among regions, market in Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the DDOS protection and mitigation security market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region.China is anticipated to be the leading market for DDOS protection and mitigation security solutions in this region.



The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the DDOS protection and mitigation security market in the Asia Pacific.The DDOS protection and mitigation security paradigm has changed considerably, with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning becoming popular among them.



Additionally, the increasing advancements in mobility and rising cloud adoption in APAC, coupled with mandatory compliance to certain government regulations for resolving data security issues, have compelled the companies in the region to adopt DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. Moreover, with the rising intensity and complexity of cyber-attacks, the data security concerns of the businesses in the region have further heightened.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DDOS protection and mitigation security market.

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Middle East and Africa: 10%, Latin America: 10%

The report includes the study of key players offering DDOS protection and mitigation security solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the DDOS protection and mitigation security market.



The major vendors in the DDOS protection and mitigation security market include NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei Technology (China), Fortinet (US), Link11 (Germany), Imperva (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Fastly (US), Nexusguard (China), Corero (UK), RioRey (US), PhoenixNAP (US), Allot (Israel), StrataCore (US), Sucuri (US), Verisign (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), Activereach (UK), and Mlytics (Singapore).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the DDOS protection and mitigation security market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as by component, application area, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DDOS protection and mitigation security market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

