New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market to Reach $729.9 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields estimated at US$576.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$729.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow-Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$354.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide-Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- Gentex Corporation

- GKN Aerospace

- NORDAM Group, Inc.

- PPG Aerospace, Inc.

- Saint-Gobain Sully

- Triumph Group, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market:

A Prelude

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing

Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Windows and

Windshields

Number of New Travelers in Million in Select Countries during

2006-2016

Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)

for the Years 2016 through 2035

Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers

for the Years 2010 through 2019

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Rising Defense Spending and Increasing Need for New Military

Aircrafts Drive Significant Demand for Aircraft Windows &

Windshields

Global Defense Spending in US$ Million by Region for the Years

2010 through 2018

Global Defense Expenditure of NATO Countries as a Percentage of

GDP

Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New and Advanced Aircrafts:

A Business Case for Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Average Age of Global Operating Aircraft Fleet by Region/

Country During 2019-2029

Surge in Demand for Lighter Interior Components in New Airlines

Propels Market Growth

Features such as Navigation, Trajectory Predictions, and

Performance Computation Make Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Smarter

Trend towards Installation of Smart, Adjustable and Dimmable

Windows in Aircrafts Supports Growth

Challenges

Increasing Rate of Accidents Due to Sudden Windshield Brakes:

A Major Growth Restraint

Alternative Modes of Transportation: Another Challenging Factor

Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries Hampers Growth of

Windows and Windshields

Increasing Fuel Prices Negatively Impact Market Growth

Product Overview

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields: An

Introduction

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type

Aircraft Cabin Windows

Aircraft Windshields



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cabin

Windows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cabin Windows by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cabin Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Windshields by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Windshields by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Narrow-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Narrow-Body by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Narrow-Body by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wide-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Wide-Body by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Wide-Body by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regional Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Regional Jets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Regional Jets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body,

Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows and

Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body,

Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows and

Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and

Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Window Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -

Cabin Windows and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and

Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Window Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and

Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows

and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial

Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and

Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

India for 2023 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________