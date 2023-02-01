New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market to Reach $729.9 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields estimated at US$576.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$729.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow-Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$354.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide-Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- Gentex Corporation
- GKN Aerospace
- NORDAM Group, Inc.
- PPG Aerospace, Inc.
- Saint-Gobain Sully
- Triumph Group, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market:
A Prelude
Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing
Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Windows and
Windshields
Number of New Travelers in Million in Select Countries during
2006-2016
Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)
for the Years 2016 through 2035
Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers
for the Years 2010 through 2019
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Rising Defense Spending and Increasing Need for New Military
Aircrafts Drive Significant Demand for Aircraft Windows &
Windshields
Global Defense Spending in US$ Million by Region for the Years
2010 through 2018
Global Defense Expenditure of NATO Countries as a Percentage of
GDP
Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New and Advanced Aircrafts:
A Business Case for Aircraft Windows & Windshields
Average Age of Global Operating Aircraft Fleet by Region/
Country During 2019-2029
Surge in Demand for Lighter Interior Components in New Airlines
Propels Market Growth
Features such as Navigation, Trajectory Predictions, and
Performance Computation Make Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Smarter
Trend towards Installation of Smart, Adjustable and Dimmable
Windows in Aircrafts Supports Growth
Challenges
Increasing Rate of Accidents Due to Sudden Windshield Brakes:
A Major Growth Restraint
Alternative Modes of Transportation: Another Challenging Factor
Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries Hampers Growth of
Windows and Windshields
Increasing Fuel Prices Negatively Impact Market Growth
Product Overview
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields: An
Introduction
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type
Aircraft Cabin Windows
Aircraft Windshields
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cabin
Windows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cabin Windows by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cabin Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Windshields by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Windshields by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Narrow-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Narrow-Body by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Narrow-Body by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide-Body by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Wide-Body by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Wide-Body by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regional Jets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Regional Jets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Regional Jets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body,
Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows and
Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body,
Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows and
Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and
Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and Windshields for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body
and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Window Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -
Cabin Windows and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and
Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body
and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Window Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and
Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Aircraft Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Narrow-Body, Wide-Body
and Regional Jets for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type - Cabin Windows and Windshields - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type - Cabin Windows
and Windshields Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Windows and
Windshields for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
India for 2023 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by
Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Regional Jets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market to Reach $729.9 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW