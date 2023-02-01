The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow by $6,045.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588374/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the virtual desktop infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure, reduced CAPEX and OPEX, and workplace flexibility and business agility.



The virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Application

• On-premise VDI

• Cloud-based VDI



By End-user

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Services

• New software licenses



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the cloud-based VDI for SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual desktop infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of Linux-based VDI and use of hyper-converged infrastructure for VDI will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual desktop infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Virtual desktop infrastructure market sizing

• Virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast

• Virtual desktop infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual desktop infrastructure market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Atlantis Computing Holding LLC, Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., dinCloud Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., IGEL, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Parallels International GmbH, Progress Software Corp., Red Hat Inc., Stratodesk Corp., and Intel Corp. Also, the virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

