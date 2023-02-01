Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2023

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.9 million in January 2023 and increased by 28.6% compared to January 2022.



In January 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 24.9% year-to-year, in Latvia improved by 36.4% and in Estonia grew by 32.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.5 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 0.2% during the year.

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843



