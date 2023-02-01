Katalon Launches Affiliate Program for Its Test Automation Platform

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive quality management platform, today announced the launch of its Affiliate Program with a new set of benefits to further support and engage with Katalon's community of influencers, supporters and partners. The program will enable participants to effectively introduce Katalon's all-inclusive software quality management platform to new users.

Project lead Thinh Vu highlights, "This innovative program has been designed to offer several key benefits:

Access to free media assets, such as demo videos and guides for onboarding, branded images, sample blog and social media posts, licensing and web purchasing.

No minimum sales requirement.

Free to join - affiliates can start earning with an established affiliate product without any upfront investment, and

Dedicated support from Katalon's Affiliate team."

"The Katalon Affiliate Program is one of my favorites, providing great products and competitive commission rates," said Sang Bui, Founder, Test Mentor. "Their team is top-notch and provides all the materials I need, such as product content, video, images, and an affiliate web portal, to become more efficient and effective in generating traffic and revenue." To learn more about the Katalon Affiliate Program, visit katalon.com/affiliate.

With the Katalon platform, organizations can benefit from the following:

Reduced operational complexities . Katalon enables users to simplify and automate software quality management processes to reduce the total cost of ownership.

. Katalon enables users to simplify and automate software quality management processes to reduce the total cost of ownership. Scalability . Teams can adapt and adjust quickly to unpredictable testing demands and business requirements.

. Teams can adapt and adjust quickly to unpredictable testing demands and business requirements. Expanded test coverage . Katalon's end-to-end software quality management capabilities enable teams to improve software quality and deliver high-quality products with confidence.

. Katalon's end-to-end software quality management capabilities enable teams to improve software quality and deliver high-quality products with confidence. Accelerated time to market. With the Katalon platform, users can invest more time on higher value-add activities to accelerate software delivery vs. creating and maintaining tests.

"We are very excited about the launch of Katalon's Affiliate Program. By joining, participants can provide thought leadership to their networks while growing their business and interests in the software development and delivery industry," said Katalon VP of Marketing Abhishek Nakra.

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-949-6526



