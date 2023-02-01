Perfumania Opens Its 108th Authentic Fragrance Store in Pheasant Lane Mall

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the weekend of Feb. 3, Perfumania is offering grand opening specials at the launch of its 108th store. Over 1,000 fragrances, from the most popular to the hard-to-find, are on sale. Director of stores John Morris invites customers to experience the highly trained sales associates in person.

The first 100 visitors receive complimentary fragrance sample packs. All customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% off sale on select items. With each purchase of $129 or more, customers will receive a free sterling silver plated necklace with a CZ Heart charm. Due to the store's location, all purchases are not subject to sales tax.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest Perfumania store to the shoppers of Pheasant Lane Mall. In addition to offering over 1,000 well-known brands of authentic fragrances, we continue to introduce new exclusive fragrances to the market, appealing to the Fragrance Aficionado, who prefers to lead than follow. Our fragrance experts ensure that our customers find the perfect scent," says Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising.

For more information on the Perfumania grand opening and a chance to win a $500 gift card, visit its contest home page.10 secondary winners will receive a $100 gift card.

Perfumania is the go-to source of discounted authentic fragrances since 1980 with over 100 stores nationwide. Their fragrance consultants provide personalized service and expert advice about today's most popular and classic fragrances and hard-to-find fragrances. Their immense selection of high-quality products offered at substantial savings allows them to meet the needs of today's fashion-conscious, value-oriented customers. As many large retailers pivot to online stores, Perfumania's growth in their brick-and-mortar division is a testament that excellence in customer service, product knowledge and product value continue to prevail. Visit our website to learn more.

Contact Information:

Cathy Loret de Mola

Marketing Manager

cloretdemola@perfumania.com

9544425447



Related Images











Image 1: Grand Opening









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment